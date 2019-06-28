MILTON

Milton School District staff knew the best way to honor the man departing as the district’s top administrator.

Bottles of Dr Pepper with blue and yellow ribbons were the centerpieces on the tables at the goodbye open house for Superintendent Tim Schigur.

Schigur, who was known to carry around cans or gas station cups of Dr Pepper, will work his last day for the district today, as will Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz.

Dozens of district staff members, residents, and current and former school board members came to say goodbye to Schigur, who was superintendent since 2013.

Many of them brought cards and, of course, Dr Pepper.

Schigur and Schuetz announced their resignations May 1 after months of controversy over stipends given to the administrators.

The duo agreed the people in Milton made working in the district special.

Schigur said he will miss going to the high school and hearing students say, “Hi Schigur” and the feeling that he could walk into an elementary school classroom and know the teachers wouldn’t feel pressured by his presence.

The @SuperinTIMdent Twitter account has nearly 1,000 followers, and about half are students, Schigur said. He felt a connection to the kids when they would tweet him to ask about school closures or events, which put a smile on his face.

There were good and bad times while working in Milton, including some situations that were downright sad, but those times allowed Schuetz and Schigur to build stronger relationships with the community, Schuetz said.

Schigur feels “blessed” to have been Milton’s superintendent, and he said he will leave with his head held high.

“Milton is well positioned for a very bright future,” Schuetz said.

Schuetz and Schigur will spend their last day as administrators tying up loose ends and making sure the staff is set up and ready for continued success, Schuetz said.

As for what’s next for the two of them, neither had much to say.

“Trying to figure it out one day at a time,” Schuetz said.

The school board announced its choice for interim superintendent Monday. Richard Dahman, former superintendent of the Winona Area Public Schools in Minnesota, will begin July 8.