MILTON
The Milton School Board on Monday chose Milton resident Jennifer Johns to fill the empty seat vacated by Diamond McKenna.
Johns is the director of community development for Mercyhealth and previously served as executive director of the UW-Rock County Foundation. She has a master’s degree in student affairs from UW-La Crosse, and her daughter attends Milton High School.
Johns will hold the seat until McKenna’s term ends in April and then could seek election to a full term.
She was one of five candidates to be interviewed Monday, in addition to Brenda Remer, Larry Laehn and Landon Lederman, all of Milton, and Gary Rau of Janesville. Renee Ronningen of Milton, withdrew her application, as did a seventh candidate who did not want to be named.
School board member Rick Mullen said Johns’ administrative experience and her past work with various boards made her stand out.
School board member David Holterman noted Johns had expressed interest in a board seat in May, when he was chosen to fill the seat vacated by Mike Pierce.
Holterman praised Johns’ experience as a volunteer locally and in town government in the town of Fulton. He also commented on her enthusiasm, which he said he witnessed at Forward Janesville.