MILTON
Milton School Board members Joe Martin and Dave Holterman said at a meeting of the board Monday night that they and other board members have received emails critical of the district’s COVID-19 response that “crossed the line” and that they would no longer tolerate statements that include personal attacks.
“We want folks to share their opinions with us; however, the emails have crossed the line,” Martin said. He said the seven board members “have been accused of being weak, ignorant, intentionally causing harm to our students, both psychological, physical, emotional and academically, etc. I’m not going to sit and listen to that kind of crap, nor should any of the seven people sitting up here in the room.”
Martin added that just because the board does not vote how a person thinks they should does not mean they are not representing the people.
“It goes without saying that this is an incredibly challenging situation,” Martin said. “We are doing the very best we can to make decisions that represent everyone’s interest.”
Holterman added to Martin’s statement.
“The personal attacks, whether it be to the board, administration or any employees of the district, cross the line,” Holterman said. “I’m not going to listen to them anymore. If you’d like to address us, go ahead. You’re welcome. Tell us what your thoughts are. But the moment they result in personal attacks, I’ll motion to postpone the meeting. Nobody that works here deserves to be attacked for trying to do the right thing for our kids.”
Pandemic status
Superintendent Rich Dahman reported on COVID-19 activity in Rock County and specifically that among staff and students in the district.
Within district boundaries, there were 402.37 active positive cases of COVID-19 as of Jan. 20, he said. The district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 55 active positive cases and 100 students identified as close contacts of a positive case as of Jan. 20. There are also five active positive cases and four close contacts among district employees.
As of Jan. 21, Dahman said vaccination rates for students in the district have risen to 77.2% of 15- to 18 year-old students being fully vaccinated, 58.2% of 12- to 14-year-old students being fully vaccinated and 37.2% of students age 5 to 11 being vaccinated.
Dahman said the district’s new isolation protocol for those with COVID-19 has allowed asymptomatic students and staff members get back to school sooner.
The superintendent said the district is planning to host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic. The clinics will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 3 and Feb. 24, both Thursdays.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state Department of Health Services and Rock County Public Health Department have all revised their definition of “up-to-date” vaccination status to say that those who are 12 and older should receive a booster when they are eligible, Dahman said. The local health department is not currently requiring changes to the district’s existing safety protocols because it will take time for this group to receive booster doses, he added.
No changes were made to the district’s pandemic response Monday night.
Enrollment forecast
Dahman also spoke about the forecast for fall 2022 enrollment in the district. In kindergarten through third grade, the projected change is a decrease of 24 students; grades four through six are expected to see a decrease of 22 students; grades seven and eight could see a decrease of 27 students; and the high school can expect a decrease of 52 students. The estimates are subject to change.
“Enrollment plays a large part in the budget because a lot of revenues are based on the number of students that we have,” Dahman said.
The overall projection for next year for students in kindergarten through 12th grade is 3,166 students.