MILTON
Diamond McKenna resigned Monday from the Milton School Board, saying she no longer could invest enough time in the job.
McKenna, the board's treasurer, said she had mixed emotions about stepping down, according to a letter read Monday by board President Joe Martin.
“I was humbled by the thousands of district voters who voted for me to serve on the school board," she wrote. "I am grateful for the many opportunities the position has provided me to work with district parents, families, staff and fellow board members in our ongoing effort to make our school district an even better place for students to learn and our dedicated staff members to work in.
“Those who know me best know I won’t do anything I can’t be 100% committed to and invested in. At this point in time, I can no longer make the necessary investments of time to serve as a board member to the standards I’ve set for myself or to that which I believe our community deserves.”
McKenna, who runs Milton-based Diamond Assets with her family, was elected in April 2018. She did not attend Monday's meeting.
Martin said the board will accept letters of interest from residents. Whoever is chosen will fill the seat until April.