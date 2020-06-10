JANESVILLE
Marshall Middle School has a new leader.
The Janesville School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved hiring Henry “Hank” Schmelz as the new principal at the middle school. Schmelz, who is currently a middle school principal in the Delavan-Darien School District, will begin his new job July 1.
He replaces former Marshall principal Synthia Taylor, who was on paid leave as she pursued her doctoral degree under a severance agreement with the school district. She submitted her resignation in December.
Schmelz will be paid $116,000 for a one-year contract for the 2020-21 school year.
“Mr. Schmelz holds a successful record of distinguished performance in both teaching and administrative roles, with extensive experience with curriculum, data analysis and assessment,” a district news release reads.
Twenty-three people applied for the position. Four candidates were interviewed.
Schmelz was the only candidate recommended for a second interview, which was conducted by Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner and administrators at Marshall Middle School.