Marshall Middle School has a new leader.

The Janesville School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved hiring Henry “Hank” Schmelz as the new principal at the middle school. Schmelz, who is currently a middle school principal in the Delavan-Darien School District, will begin his new job July 1.

He replaces former Marshall principal Synthia Taylor, who was on paid leave as she pursued her doctoral degree under a severance agreement with the school district. She submitted her resignation in December.

Schmelz will be paid $116,000 for a one-year contract for the 2020-21 school year.

“Mr. Schmelz holds a successful record of distinguished performance in both teaching and administrative roles, with extensive experience with curriculum, data analysis and assessment,” a district news release reads.

Twenty-three people applied for the position. Four candidates were interviewed.

Schmelz was the only candidate recommended for a second interview, which was conducted by Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner and administrators at Marshall Middle School.

