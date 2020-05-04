JANESVILLLE
Educators call if “differentiating.”
It means teaching students at wildly different stages without segregating the slow ones from those who are at or above grade level.
It’s a difficult task during most school years. Next year, it will be Herculean.
The Janesville School District next year plans to tackle pandemic-related knowledge gaps with testing and teaching to students’ knowledge. No extended school days, no early start and—for now—no staffing changes are planned to help students make up for what they are losing this year with school closed and everyone learning online.
The pandemic, which led to school closures in March, means Janesville students will miss more than 10 weeks of in-school, all-day learning.
Although the majority of students are participating in online learning, what they they are receiving is a shadow of what they would get in a classroom, teachers acknowledged.
For elementary levels, the amount of online time ranges from one to two hours a day. In the upper grades, it is closer to three or four hours a day. Additionally, factors such as the reliability of internet access, the ability of parents to help their children and general stressors in the home such as parental unemployment are iaffecting how much virtual learning students do, educators say.
District Director of Learning and Innovation Allison Degraaf said the first step next year will be testing to see where children are. Then, they’ll compare those results to what the standards are for each grade and see where they need to “fill in the gaps.”
Those gaps will be addressed through small group learning, Degraaf said.
Will that be enough?
“Differentiation is a skill that teachers have used, even when we haven’t had situations like this,” DeGraaf said. “It’s probably going to be at a higher level than it was in the past.”
Wade Tillett, associate professor of curriculum and instruction at UW-Whitewater, echoed her comments.
“Teachers have always differentiated,“ Tillett said.
“Students move around, or they don’t have the same background. Next year, it’s just going to be more extreme.”
It’s going to be crucial to target the core concepts taught in the almost eleven weeks of missed classroom time and not approach it by packaging, say, seven weeks of algebra into two weeks during fall of next year, he said.
But doesn’t a subject such as math or the sciences depend on sequential learning? Generally, you can’t do Z without doing X and Y, first.
Not necessarily, Tillett said.
Teaching and learning types fall into three separate strands: conceptual understanding, problem solving and procedural fluency.
The last, procedural fluency, refers to the ability to perform a process that requires you to know the times table, memorize algebraic equations or flip a fraction when you multiply. This is easy to teach and learn online.
When students learn to problem solve or they can form a conceptual understanding of how numbers work, they will be able to participate in that higher level work.
But that, too, is a more complicated way of teaching.
When pressed with the difficulty of such teaching methods, Tillett responded, “Teachers’ jobs are hard. That why they’re professionals.”
Based on the Janesville School District’s staffing plan, which was approved by the school board last month, no additional aides or teachers are slated to help with the knowledge gap next year.
District Spokesman Patrick Gasper said the district has applied for federal funding that might help with staffing, but the district doesn’t know if it will get the funding or what strings might be attached if it does.