Line by line and brick by plastic brick, a team of four home-schooled middle-school students from Rock County built and programmed their way to be selected to take part in an international FIRST Lego League competition later this spring.
Team 2x4, comprised of Anna Turner and Garrett, Kelby and Evan Schneider, was selected from more than 200 teams in Wisconsin based on its performance in regional, sectional and state competitions, according to a news release.
The Razorback Open Invitational, scheduled for May 19-22 on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, will feature 80 FIRST Lego League teams from around the world.
Competition consists of robot game matches and the team's pitch of its innovation project, the Door Detector, a system to alert a driver when his or her livestock trailer door has come open or is missing. The patent-pending project was developed to keep animals and motorists safe.
Team members also discuss with judges their programming and engineering processes and the core values they have used to work together as a team and have a positive impact in the community. Performance in these areas will determine the team's overall ranking for the competition.
Team 2x4's path to the Razorback invitational started with a regional competition in Janesville in December, where the team won the Champion's Award as the best all-around team and came in third in the robot game. The team was second in the Milwaukee Robotics Academy sectional competition, then won the Core Values Award at the state championship in February and was one of two Wisconsin teams selected for the Razorback invitational.
