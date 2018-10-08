JANESVILLE
The Janesville School District received an additional $500,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety.
The money is part of a second round of grants designed to shore up school safety and increase funding for mental health and threat assessment programs, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
The grants were awarded on a per-student basis. Each school or school district that applied will receive an estimated $55.21 per student, but no school will receive less that $10,000 nor receive more than $2.5 million. The funding formula was devised so all schools would receive enough money to make “meaningful physical security improvements,” according to the news release.
The Janesville School District will receive $500,000 and will use the money for amplifiers to improve police radio reception in middle schools and security cameras for the high school, said Patrick Gasper, district spokesman.
The grant requires that at least 10 percent of full-time teachers and counselors attend a 12-hour adolescent mental health training.
In July, the Janesville School District received $420,000 from the first round of school safety grants.
The district used the money for portable police radios, safety film that helps prevent glass shattering, fob readers for doors and a violence risk assessment.
The Office of School Safety and the school safety grants were established in March 2018 after the Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker passed and signed Wisconsin Act 143 into law. The law provided an estimated $100 million for school safety.
Other area school districts that received money in the second round of funding include: Albany, $18,096; Clinton, $60,976; Delavan-Darien, $117,552; Edgerton, $120,813; Elkhorn, $200,904; Evansville, $99,817; Fontana J8 School District, $13,637; Geneva J4, $10,000; Lake Geneva, $188,616; Milton, $192,876; Rock County Christian School, Beloit, $11,224; and Saint Paul’s Lutheran School, Janesville, $11,899.
