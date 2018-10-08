01STOCK_SCHOOL

JANESVILLE

The Janesville School District received an additional $500,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety.

The money is part of a second round of grants designed to shore up school safety and increase funding for mental health and threat assessment programs, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

The grants were awarded on a per-student basis. Each school or school district that applied will receive an estimated $55.21 per student, but no school will receive less that $10,000 nor receive more than $2.5 million. The funding formula was devised so all schools would receive enough money to make “meaningful physical security improvements,” according to the news release.

The Janesville School District will receive $500,000 and will use the money for amplifiers to improve police radio reception in middle schools and security cameras for the high school, said Patrick Gasper, district spokesman.

The grant requires that at least 10 percent of full-time teachers and counselors attend a 12-hour adolescent mental health training.

In July, the Janesville School District received $420,000 from the first round of school safety grants.

The district used the money for portable police radios, safety film that helps prevent glass shattering, fob readers for doors and a violence risk assessment.

The Office of School Safety and the school safety grants were established in March 2018 after the Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker passed and signed Wisconsin Act 143 into law. The law provided an estimated $100 million for school safety.

Other area school districts that received money in the second round of funding include: Albany, $18,096; Clinton, $60,976; Delavan-Darien, $117,552; Edgerton, $120,813; Elkhorn, $200,904; Evansville, $99,817; Fontana J8 School District, $13,637; Geneva J4, $10,000; Lake Geneva, $188,616; Milton, $192,876; Rock County Christian School, Beloit, $11,224; and Saint Paul’s Lutheran School, Janesville, $11,899.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse