JANESVILLE
Two Janesville robotics teams made of elementary school students, will compete this weekend at regional competitions for the First LEGO League.
Local schools, including Van Buren Elementary and St. Williams Catholic School, have gone to state and regional competitions several times over the past eight years for Lego League.
Bob Getka, district coordinator for all of Janesville School District’s LEGO/robotics clubs and programs that entire time, aims to get some of his kids to the finals again.
“Every year they have a different theme, so this year’s theme happens to be all about moving cargo,” Getka said while the St. Williams' team practiced at their school with their LEGO robots.
Getka is mentoring the St. Williams team—The Cruisin' Robotics—with coaches Jim and Judy Speece and parents Holly Francis and Erin Vingers, whose sons are on the team. Jim Speece is a retired engineer with a lot of knowledge to share with the students.
“If you look over there," Getka said, pointing, "you can see trains, and there’s cargo over there on a boat. They’re trying to do that right now. There’s an airplane they have to unload cargo with.”
On Saturday The Cruisin' Robotics will compete at the Oak Creek Regional, while Sunday Van Buren’s Robotic Eagles will take part in the First LEGO League Regional virtually.
Many other local teams will compete, including Franklin Middle School's Benjamin Builers, Marshall Middle School’s Cardybots, Edison Middle School’s Eagles, Monroe Elementary School’s Mighty Mustang, Kennedy Elementary School’s Rockets, Roosevelt Elementary School’s Roobots, Madison Elementary School’s 1st Madison FLL, St. Paul School’s Robotics, Harrison Elementary School’s Harrison Hawks Bot Squ@d and Jackson Elementary School’s Tiger Tech.
St. Williams Catholic School
The LEGO League is specifically for students in grades 4th through 8th. In high school, students in robotics can go on to build 120-pound robots that play on a large field. The robots used in the LEGO League are much smaller and made out of LEGO.
At past competitions, teams have gathered in large gymnasiums. Projects are judged after the teams spend the afternoon getting their creations to complete assigned "missions." The students “run” their robots on a mat to see which can best complete each mission in three, two-and-a-half-minute attempts.
“The closer missions are usually worth fewer [points],” Getka said. “Further missions are usually worth a little more. This one right here," he said, pointing to one robot, "is supposed to bring a package onto a doorstep.”
The St. Williams’ all-boys Cruisin' Robotics team includes Lambeau “Beau” Vingers, Jack Sheridan, Noah Jelinek, Alex Bills, Liam Bills and Patrick Francis.
At the end of the competition Saturday, the team will be judged based on the success of their project, their robot's computer code, it’s attachment, the actual robot and the team’s core values.
Vingers said the team is guided by a few core values.
“There’s discovery," he said. "We use that pretty much every day when we find errors in our programming, and then we fix those."
He continued: "Teamwork makes the dream work. Right now, two people are programming and one’s attaching everything. Then there’s inclusion. We involve everybody in everything we do. Voting, etcetera. We all design our team shirts.”
Van Buren’s Robotic Eagles
Each member of the Van Buren Robotic Eagles had to earn their place on the competition team. Coaches Becky Carter and Kyleigh Pope held the tryouts.
The team is comprised of 4th graders, most of which are girls: Farrah McNeil, Lacey Vaughn, Averie Long, Jayden Scheele, Abbey Bier, Hannah Johnson, Riley Mayfield and Aubrey Gregory.
The team, practicing for their competition Sunday, ran through their "cargo connect" presentation—transporting items and making deliveries.
The students manipulate their LEGO robots using iPads. While the robots and and software the team uses was new this year to coaches Pope and Carter, they said the students tackled every challenge well.
“A month ago they couldn’t figure out how to make the robot go forward. Now they score over 200 points. Talk about on-the-job learning.”
"They’re fourth graders,” Carter said, "and hey’re so well spoken. They’re so polite to each other and they help each other out. Just seeing them come together as a team and the confidence that they have together and individually is really fun to watch as a coach.”