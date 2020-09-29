JANESVILLE
Science tells us that young children who learn about numbers, letters, words and shapes at a young age are likely to do better in school.
Having fun with those ideas also helps. So does playing educational games with loving adults.
That’s the idea behind the Born Learning Trail that volunteers installed Tuesday at Janesville’s Bond Park, 201 N. Oakhill Ave.
The 10 signs suggest games children and their parents can play. They were installed along the asphalt trail that spans the width of the park.
“Point and say, ‘I see a tree,’” one of the signs says. “What rhymes with tree? Take turns.”
The Born Learning Trail is the first of what officials of United Way Blackhawk Region hope will be many such trails in the area.
Alliant Energy provided the $7,000 for the signs—in English and Spanish—in Janesville and a not-yet-installed trail at Turtle Creek Park in Beloit.
“We hope through additional sponsors it’ll grow throughout the Blackhawk Region,” said the United Way’s Mary Fanning-Penny, who was among the volunteers who painted accompanying illustrations on the trail.