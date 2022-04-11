The Janesville School District has named the next leader for Edison Middle School.
The district announced its selection of Franklin Middle School learning coach Amanda Spranger to lead Edison in a news release Monday, April 11. The school board is expected to vote on a one-year contract at its meeting Tuesday, April 12, and Spranger would start as Edison principal July 1 if approved.
Spranger, who started with the district in 2000 as a seventh-grade teacher at Edison, was selected for the principal job out of a pool of 19 candidates, which was narrowed to six candidates who were brought in for further interviews.
Spranger was a teacher at the school for a decade and a half before she transitioned into the role of an academic learning coach at Edison, where she served in that role for four years before moving to Franklin.
District Superintendent Steve Pophal said in the release that Spranger’s communication and organizational skills will be a benefit to her in the new role.
“Amanda has extensive knowledge of the district and has done great work at Franklin Middle for the past several years,” he said in the news release. “Spranger has a strong record of teaching experience, is focused on academics and instructional background, and is compassionate with students, parents, and staff.”
Edison’s current principal, James LeMire, will leave the middle school at the end of June after nearly two dozen years with the district. LeMire submitted his resignation in January which was later approved by the school board Jan. 11.
