MILTON
State Rep. Don Vruwink, who also serves on the Milton School Board, says he will not run again for school board this spring.
Vruwink, D-Milton, said he wants to focus on his job as a 43rd Assembly District representative, but he is committed to finishing his school board term.
“I got elected to the school board before I even started to think about running for state Legislature,” Vruwink said Friday.
Vruwink has been on the school board since 2016 and currently serves as vice president. He is also chairman of the board’s legislative and technology committees. He has represented the 43rd District since 2017.
Vruwink taught and coached in the Milton School District for more than three decades. After retiring, he served on the Milton City Council from 2011 to 2015.
He said Friday that he ran for school board because he wanted to continue to be part of school life. He was a substitute teacher in Milton before his school board service created a conflict of interest. He now is a substitute teacher in the Oregon School District.
The controversy surrounding the district’s two failed referendums did not affect his decision to not seek re-election, Vruwink said Friday.
He said he enjoyed working on the curriculum committee, and his school board job allowed him to be part of the school community in a new way. He said a highlight of his term was participating in the senior “exit interviews” at the end of the school year.
Some of his legislative priorities include educational issues. He also serves on the Wisconsin Dairy Task Force and has been touring the state, listening to producers, processors and lenders talk about issues.
Vruwink and school board member Mike Pierce are up for re-election in spring. Pierce already has returned his nomination papers with all the needed signatures, according to district officials.
Vruwink has not yet filed his declaration of noncandidacy.
