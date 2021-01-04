MILTON
Brian Kvapil will not seek re-election to the Milton School Board in April after serving on the board for nearly four years.
Kvapil, 50, said Sunday he made the decision so he could focus on work and his family.
The former math teacher said he is proud of the community and hopes residents continue to stay involved.
Kvapil was elected in April 2017 to complete the final year of former board member Janet Green’s term. He ran for re-election in April 2018 and received the second-highest vote total among candidates.
Throughout his tenure, Kvapil sought transparency from district officials.
He was censured by the board—a formal reprimand of misbehavior by a board member—in a 6-1 vote on March 5, 2018. The board believed he made a student feel threatened or bullied in a conversation after a board meeting that February. Kvapil cast the only opposing vote.
In 2019, he publicly opposed giving stipends to the superintendent and director of administrative operations. A subsequent investigation by an outside attorney determined Kvapil had violated the public records law by releasing documents from an emergency school board meeting on the issue to local media.
The same investigation revealed that board President Tom Westrick violated board policy by approving a $10,500 stipend for then-Superintendent Tim Schigur. Kvapil, via his Milton Transparency Project Facebook page, retracted statements alleging that then-Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz had received payments from the district illegally or against board policy.
Kvapil said he realizes there were public disagreements and hard conversations during his tenure, but he has no regrets.
“I just have a lot of gratitude,” he said. “I feel blessed because for a normal person to go through that, it would be hard. But what kept me going was the amount of support, help and encouragement that I received from a lot of community members.
“The biggest thing for me is it’s been a real honor to be able to serve and be a voice for the community. There definitely were some tough times, but in the end it was worth it, and I learned a lot.”