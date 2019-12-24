JANESVILLE

For the past four months, The Gazette has been spending time with Stacy Glowacki’s kindergarten class at Washington Elementary School.

One thing we’ve learned: Kindergartners are smarter than reporters and editors.

Here’s what they’ve learned: Sight words, the sounds vowels make when they are placed together, all about patterns and shapes, the different ways numbers can be represented, how to ask for something nicely, the difference between long and short musical beats, and how to skip, gallop, hop and jump.

On the Friday before Christmas vacation, we sat down with some of Mrs. Glowacki’s students to ask them what they knew about Santa.

It probably wasn’t the best time for this. Being the last day of school before break, the kids’ normal routine was pretty much out the window. Routine is crucial for order, and order is crucial for reporters who don’t have children and are a little bit afraid of their craziness.

It was also “wear-your-pajamas-to-school day.” Kids donned princesses, Pikachu, Fortnite, Mario, sharks and a variety of other characters. This Gazette reporter wore an owl onesie, which was sweaty and not a good look for a nervous grown-up. She was also carrying a giant stuffed elephant—another mistake, because it made the kindergartners squeal with excitement.

Finally, the children had just had a cookie—that’s right, just one—and a cup of cocoa with marshmallows, and that’s all it took to make them, um, excitable.

But it’s the reporter’s job to ask difficult questions at difficult times, and I had to know: How does Santa get the presents under the tree?

Joseph demonstrated the answer by disappearing under the table. Aubreigh explained what Joseph was doing: “Santa bends down.”

Niles echoed those thoughts, adding “He crouches.” Really, he used the verb “crouch.”

Avery later noted, “Santa comes down the chimney, and my name is Avery.”

Later she clarified that her name was “Avery Twinkie.” That is not her real name.

Avery and Niles were like a comedy duo, playing off each other’s silliness. When asked what Santa might like to eat, other than cookies and milk, Avery said “Big jelly cake!” Both laughed.

“I know, I know!” Avery exclaimed. “He can have eyeballs.”

Again, uncontrollable laughter. Both fell over sideways, pounding their little fists on the table.

How did they rate their chances this year? Had they been naughty or nice?

Avery said that Niles had been nice.

Niles said that Avery had been naughty.

Avery took exception to this immediately.

“No, you’ve been naughty, too!” Avery insisted. “We’re both on yellow!”

We weren’t sure what this meant, but it didn’t sound good.

Blaine and Jonylah were much more dignified.

Jonylah is a crackerjack, but at the beginning of the year, she used to get so excited about stuff she couldn’t contain herself. Now she raises her hand, even during informal interviews. (And this reporter, herself a person who spent her entire academic career getting into trouble for excitedly blurting stuff out when the others were just sitting there, feels that Jonylah has achieved remarkable things in her first four months of school.)

Blaine, on the other hand, is a thoughtful kid who seems to be searching for exactly the right answer. He usually has it, too.

“Santa uses his hands to put the presents under the tree,” Blaine said.

At Blaine’s house, Santa uses the door to get in.

Jonylah explained that Santa comes down the chimney. Her mom told her Santa has a magic key that gets him into homes that have no chimneys.

Both think Santa likes cookies and milk to drink, but Blaine thinks Santa might like pie, as well.

How about vegetables?

“I think Santa might like broccoli and carrots,” Jonylah said. “Carrots are good for your eyes.”