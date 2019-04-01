ELKHORN

An Elkhorn Area High School sophomore died Wednesday after a dirt bike accident in the town of Whitewater, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Lane K. Schweitzer, 15, of Elkhorn died at the scene after driving a Yamaha dirt bike westbound in the eastbound lane near W7889 Reliance Road, according to a sheriff's office news release.

A Whitewater girl who was driving a 2014 Ford Expedition turned into a ditch to try to avoid Schweitzer but could not, according to the release.

“The dirt bike was traveling at a high rate of speed and was unable to avoid striking the Expedition,” the release states. “It appears he (Schweitzer) was wearing an unbuckled helmet at the time of the crash.”

The girl, who was not named, was not injured. Both vehicles were severely damaged, according to the release.

The crash is still being investigated by the sheriff’s crash investigation unit. Whitewater Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.

Elkhorn Superintendent Jason Tadlock said the school provided support services for students affected by the accident.

Schweitzer “was an extremely active and proud member of Sugar Creek 4-H and Elkhorn FFA,” his obituary states. He played sports until eighth grade, when he suffered a traumatic brain injury, from which he fully recovered.

“Lane was an awesome young man, polite and kind, energetic and spirited,” the obituary states. “Lane’s organs were donated, allowing many others to have full and happy lives.

“His spirit lives on in those people.”

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Elkhorn Area Middle School, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the start of services.