Other local speakers

Other officials and members of the public flocked to Friday's public budget hearing in Whitewater to speak on topics that are important to them. Some included:

Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes asked for resources for the collection and disposal of firefighting foam that contains PFAS (known as “forever chemicals”) statewide and funding for the development and implementation of a pilot youth volunteer training program to increase the number of volunteer firefighters.

Some local speakers, including those from the Rock Trail Coalition, advocated for the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund, which allows the state Department of Natural Resources to preserve natural areas and habitats and buy land and easement additions to state properties, according to the department’s website.

Beloit Public Library Director Nick Dimassis wanted to thank the committee for supporting libraries. He told a story of a man who came to the library last summer and used the computers for about three months before he asked to check out a laptop, which is against library policy.

But Dimassis made an exception for the man because he had been coming in and using the library to build a resume and apply for jobs. He needed the laptop for a Zoom interview.

Ultimately, the man started a new job. He then sent staff at the library Jimmy John’s sandwiches to say thanks.

“Lastly, I checked in with him just the other day to say I was coming here, and he also wants to thank you for all the support you provide libraries and library systems,” Dimassis told the committee. “It wouldn’t have happened without you.”