JANESVILLE
The two largest educational institutions in Janesville will ask the public to pay for referendum projects in November, and both say their needs are real.
The Janesville School District and Blackhawk Technical College approved adding referendum questions to the Nov. 3 ballot. The school district wants $22.5 million for capital needs and $37 million for operations, while the college seeks $32 million for educational improvements and a new building.
The final decision is up to voters, but leaders of both institutions say they realize the significance of the requests during a pandemic.
“It concerns us a lot,” BTC President Tracy Pierner said in an interview last month. “Our community probably has no appetite for tax increases, especially at this time, but then to ask multiple different referendum questions on a ballot is of deep concern.”
Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner said floating two school district referendums at the same time as the technical college might not be ideal, but both institutions have needs.
Those who live within Janesville School District boundaries likely live within the college’s boundaries. The BTC district includes much of Rock and Green counties.
The school district is asking voters to approve a $22.5 million capital referendum to improve and replace old operating systems such as boilers, as well as a $37 million operational referendum to counter declining enrollment and state aid.
If the capital referendum is approved, the result would be a $5 increase per $100,000 of equalized property value every year until the debt is paid off, which would take about 20 years, according to an estimate from Dan McCrea, the district’s chief financial officer.
Initial estimates for the operational referendum indicated school taxes would increase by $40 per $100,000 of equalized property value every year for four years. However, recent estimates shared at the Aug. 25 school board meeting show those numbers will be lower thanks to tertiary aid.
Instead, property owners would see increases of $39 per $100,000 of equalized property value in year one, $31 in year two, $29 in year three and $28 in year four. The referendum would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $127 over the life of the referendum, which is $33 less than initial estimates shared in a previous district survey, McCrea said.
Blackhawk Technical College’s referendum would add $32 million in improvements, including new training areas for multiple programs and a new educational building.
Janesville schools Superintendent Steve Pophal sits on the college’s board, which unanimously approved adding the referendum question Aug. 19.
For every $100,000 of equalized property value, a taxpayer currently pays $59 a year to BTC. If the referendum passes, that $59 per $100,000 would be bumped to $62 in the first year and stay at $62 in the second year before dropping to $61 in the third year and $60 in the fourth year.
The numbers are lower because the college’s district is so expansive.
Because the referendums overlap territory, some voters might decide to choose one institution over the other, Pierner said.
The problem with such a choice is that both institutions believe their referendums are needed, he said.
“We each have our needs, and do you delay, and to what end?” Pierner said. “I can’t speak for the school district, but I’m guessing it’s needed dollars for them to do stuff, and we feel ours are needed, too.”
Garner echoed Pierner’s assessment, saying the important thing is to let voters decide what they want and what they think is needed.
“I think it’s a community decision,” Garner said. “So what we can do is inform and let people know our needs, and if the community agrees, then that’s good. I don’t see it as competition (with the college).”