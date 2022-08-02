JANESVILLE
A new partnership between the Janesville School District and the city’s transit service is aiming to decrease student truancy and promote the bus system as a safe and accessible option for families.
JANESVILLE
A new partnership between the Janesville School District and the city’s transit service is aiming to decrease student truancy and promote the bus system as a safe and accessible option for families.
The partnership, announced Monday, will provide school building-specific training for middle and high school students and their families, a news release from the district said.
The trainings will take place Aug. 17 with times and exact locations yet to be determined. Transit Director Rebecca Smith said they will focus on before- and after-school bus stop locations, routes and behavior expectations and teach students how to navigate the system if they need to use the buses outside of school hours.
The district and the transit system have had a partnership for nearly a decade that reduces bus fares by half for students. That youth token program provided 29,285 rides for students before and after school in 2019 and is on par to match or exceed that number in 2022, with 23,987 rides taken between January and July.
District spokesperson Patrick Gasper wrote in an email that a goal is to improve student attendance. Truancy rates might improve if families have a better understanding of the bus system, he said.
State data from the 2020-21 school year showed that Janesville’s attendance rate of 90.4% was lower than the state average of 93%, and its absenteeism rate of 24.6% was 50% higher than the state average of 16.1%.
The transit service can alleviate some of the transportation issues families face in getting their children to school, Smith added.
“Anytime a family can rely on a public service such as JTS to transport their children, that barrier to getting to school goes away,” Smith said. “Doesn’t matter how much money or fuel you have in your car. It doesn’t matter if Mom and Dad have to leave work a little bit early one day—those students can walk to that bus stop and get to school, not be truant and be in class, which is something we all want.”
Students or parents interested in the training should register before Aug. 12, and can do so by filling out a Google Form or calling Pupil Services Administrative Assistant Molly Rohde at 608-743-5061.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.