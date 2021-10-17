The Janesville School District will receive a small increase in the amount of funding it receives from the state for this school year, according to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data released Friday.
Statewide, the majority of general school aid is equalization aid. Equalization aid is distributed according to a formula designed to help Wisconsin communities provide public education despite differences in property wealth. The formula considers school district expenditures, property values and resident student counts.
Janesville will receive 2.79% more this school year over the previous one, raising the total amount coming from the state to $66.5 million from $64.7 million.
General school aid is the largest form of state support for public schools in the state. State equalization aid is meant to make up the difference between a district’s actual tax base and the state guaranteed tax base.
Among other area school districts:
- Milton will get about $1.8 million more this year than last, a 7.91% increase for a total of $23.9 million, up from $22.1 million in the 2020-21 school year.
- Edgerton’s increase will be just a shade over $1 million, a 9.16% increase to $12.8 million from $11.7 million.
- The Evansville School District will get $862,162 more, a 6.68% jump to $13.8 million from $12.9 million.
- Elkhorn is due for a 6.45% increase of $1 million for a total of $17.3 million in state aid. That total is up from $16.2 million in 2020-21.
- The Delavan-Darien School District will get $1.6 million more, a 13.47% increase to $13.4 million from $11.8 million.
- The Beloit Turner School District will receive 5.19% more in state aid, an increase of $483,159. Turner received $9.3 million last year and is set to receive $9.7 million for the 2021-22 school year.
- The Clinton Community School District will receive 5.44% more in state aid, an increase of $390,717. Clinton received $7.1 last year and is set to receive $7.5 for the 2021-22 school year.
- The Parkview School District will receive 19% more in state aid, an increase of $1.03 million. Parkview received $5.4 million last year, and is set to receive $6.4 million for the 2021-22 school year.
Wisconsin’s total public school headcount for the third Friday of September 2021 was 813,448, a decline of 0.6% from September 2020. 4K and preschool special education head counts rebounded with a 6.8% increase from last year, and kindergarten head count increased slightly by 0.5%. First through 12th grades—where Wisconsin’s mandatory school attendance laws apply—were down 1.2%.
Statewide, 272 Wisconsin school districts saw an increase in state aid while 144 districts saw a decrease. Five districts reported no change in aid for the 2021-22 school year. A total of $196.4 million will be allocated to Wisconsin schools for the school year, according to DPI.