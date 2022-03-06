JANESVILLE
The Janesville Education Association teachers union has organized a petition asking the Janesville School District to use federal ESSER III funding on bonuses for district employees. The union hopes the bonuses will be on the agenda of the next Janesville School Board meeting, scheduled for Tuesday.
“We want to hear from parents, community members if they’re willing to show their support for the school staff,” Janesville Education Association President Laura Mattison told The Gazette, “for the extra increase on the workload that has happened.”
Mattison said the association put together the petition after a survey the district shared with the community asking how the district should use the federal funding. Mattison noticed the survey did not include compensation for school staff, which is an allowable use of ESSER funding.
“This is my 16th year teaching, and I know every year, something gets added,” Mattison said. “There are additional responsibilities or tasks that we need to do. This has been a growing problem in education. I think the pandemic really highlighted how much we are doing.”
The petition had 598 signatures as of March 3.
At the Feb. 22 school board meeting, board member John Hanewell said after a presentation on ESSER III funding he supported giving Janesville teachers and other school staff retention/compensation payments out of the district’s ESSER III allocation.
“I think it (the petition) will demonstrate the support for using funds for retention bonuses for not just teachers, but all staff, administration, principals, support staff, teacher’s aides and everyone who has put in the extra effort over the last couple of years,” Hanewall said in an interview.
He said he wanted to express his support for the bonuses at the Feb. 22 meeting after hearing U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona suggest that all schools and school districts should use some of the federal funding to help retain their staff.
“We constantly hear from the board about how proud we are of the staff and what we have working for us in the district,” Hanewall said. “Here’s an opportunity to put some real clout behind those words. I think it’s important to look at the human element.”
Kevin Murray, another school board member, wants to have more conversations with the administration, teachers, staff and others before supporting a retention bonus. Murray said he was notified last week by school board president Cathy Myers that Hanewall put in a formal request to discuss the matter and that it was co-signed by school board member Karl Dommershausen.
Murray is chairman of the benefits committee and will discuss the topic at the committee’s next meeting. He is also planning to meet with a representative from Forward Janesville and members of the teachers union.
“You probably have heard that our staff has gone above and beyond to keep the schools open and to get our kids in the seats in the classroom,” Murray said in an interview. “Is this the best way to attack that, giving a one-time bonus? I’m not convinced yet.”
Murray said he doesn’t think the proposal on retention bonuses will be on the March 8 school board agenda but that it could make the agenda for the April 12 meeting.