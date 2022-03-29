JANESVILLE
District staff and community leaders peppered Janesville School District superintendent finalist Mark Holzman with questions about teacher concerns, diversity and his management style Monday night at the Janesville Country Club as part of daylong second interview with the school board.
It was the first of three such meet-and-greets scheduled this week, with fellow finalists Cassandra Schug scheduled to visit Wednesday and Ryan Krohn coming Thursday. Those who attended were allowed to ask the candidate questions in an open format that took around 30 minutes.
Holzman attended with his wife Shawn, a fifth-grade teacher in that district.
Asked what he thinks are some of the key issues the Janesville district faces, he referred to data from the Wisconsin Public Department of Instruction and highlighted student attendance.
“Specifically, our students of color are one thing that has to absolutely improve,” Holzman said. “34% of our students of color are what they call chronic absent, which means that they missed 20 or more school days in the semester. And when you miss school, it’s not likely that you’re going to achieve at high levels academically.”
He added that there might be a variety of reasons as to why that is happening. Perhaps those students don’t feel welcome at school, or their families are not engaged.
Another topic raised by the audience was how he might listen to teacher concerns.
Holzman gave an example of a time he subbed in for three different staff members for a day each as a raffle prize that gave them a day off. This allowed him to step into the shoes of a kindergarten teacher, a middle school custodian and a high school physics teacher.
The kindergarten experience, he said, ended up being a great lesson, when he decided to bring his favorite snack, popcorn, for all the students to have.
Bad idea.
“At the end of the day, I had to apologize to the custodian because there was popcorn everywhere,” Holzman said. “I mean, I was trying to pick it up, but it was all smashed on the floor.”
Oakleigh Ryan of Forward Janesville asked Holzman about his management style. He said that first and foremost, his vision must be the district’s vision.
“If you’re expecting the superintendent to come in and create some vision that everybody’s going to adopt, that’s not going to happen,” he said. “Culture is something that we have to work through.”
While answering a question on what he looks for in a school district, Holzman said he looks for a community that has opportunities for diversity and has its own community values.
“I’m looking for a board that provides consistency and support. And I’m looking for a district that is looking for excellence,” he said. “Finally, I’m looking for a place where I can make a difference with my background and my experience.”
Holzman has been the superintendent for Manitowoc Public School District since 2015. Manitowoc’s district is about half the size of Janesville’s at 5,000 students. He was a finalist for a superintendent job in Wauwatosa last April. Prior to Manitowoc, he worked in the Sheboygan Area School District for almost 13 years.
At the event, flyers were posted on the walls that encouraged attendees to share their feedback. A QR code would be scanned, which linked to a Google form.
The form questions included:
- “What strengths does this candidate possess?”
- “What concerns, if any, do you have about this candidate being our next superintendent?”
- “On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the best possible choice for superintendent, what would you rate this candidate?”