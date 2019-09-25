JANESVILLE

Shifting schedules and family vacations are two possible reasons for declining summer school enrollment, a district official told the Janesville School Board on Tuesday.

Summer school enrollment dipped from 3,193 students in summer 2018 to 3,020 this past summer, a decrease of just over 5%.

In a memo to the board, summer school Director Paul Stengel wrote that it was “difficult to pinpoint the exact reason for the decrease,” but he believed the 2018-19 school year starting a week later was a major factor. The shift meant that summer school started later and lasted a week past the July Fourth holiday.

“This resulted in parents not signing up because they wanted their children to have a longer vacation in the summer,” Stengel wrote.

In an interview, Stengel said some popular classes such as robotics and “motorhead,” where kids worked with small engines, were not offered this past summer.

“The motorhead class—that’s 40 students right there,” he said.

The classes were not available because the district had trouble finding teachers. Again, Stengel believes that teachers, like students, had family vacations planned, and the courses ran later into the summer.

Over the last nine years, summer school enrollment has ranged from a low of 2,760 students in 2011 to a high of 3,583 in 2017.

During his presentation Tuesday, Stengel introduced three students who said they had an “amazing” experience at the Janesville Summer Research Institute run by Parker High School science teacher Zach Pratt.

The program, funded by a $6,000 grant from the UW Carbone Cancer Center, allowed students to study the way viruses infect bacteria and how bacteria mutate to adapt.

At the end the program, students toured the McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research in Madison and learned some practical applications of the work they had been doing.

All three students said the experience altered the way they think about science and their career plans.

Also Tuesday, the school board accepted a $4,000 donation from Alliant Energy. The money will be used for transporting eighth-grade students when they tour businesses, including the Alliant power plant, as part of their career-planning classes.