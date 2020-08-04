JANESVILLE
At least 25% of students in the Janesville School District will learn virtually this fall, according to preliminary enrollment data shared with The Gazette.
About 70% of students, or 6,400 students, have been registered for the upcoming school year, Superintendent Steve Pophal told The Gazette on Monday.
Of those registered, 2,304 have picked virtual learning through ARISE, the district’s virtual school. That’s about 25% of the district’s enrollment and 36% of those registered.
Last year, ARISE had 150 full-time students.
The 30%—approximately 3,000 students—in the Janesville School District who have not yet registered for the 2020-21 school year will begin the year fully in-person if they do not complete registration, Pophal said.
Having 70% of students registered by Aug. 1 is better than most years, but getting exact enrollment numbers is more important this year because of extra planning for COVID-19, Pophal said.
“Where kids land in terms of wanting to be at school drives how we deploy staff and really speaks to our ability to implement the safety protocols for the kids who do come to school face to face. It’s never been more important to register your child in a timely fashion than it is this year,” Pophal said.
The district continues to call and email families who have not registered to remind them of their choices this fall. There is no pattern among students not yet registered; they range among ages and school buildings, Pophal said.
High school students will be able to switch between educational delivery models within the first three weeks of school. Younger students will be allowed to switch between educational models once each semester.
Schools are planning for unregistered students to attend school fully in-person, but families can change their students’ delivery method when they register. Pophal said the district hopes families act soon because school is near.
New teachers arrive Thursday, Aug. 13, and the first day of education is Wednesday, Sept. 2.
“We’re going to try to be as flexible as we can, but at the end of the day we have to get a lot of new staff at ARISE, and they have to be trained. There’s a lot of work that has to happen, and there’s only a few weeks left,” Pophal said.
The district’s blended model—some in-person instruction and some virtual—is seeing smaller numbers than expected.
Nearly all of those who initially indicated they wanted a mix of in-person or virtual learning have opted for one of these choices full-time, Pophal said. Some students are taking only classes which can’t be taken online, such as welding, in person but the rest at ARISE.
The district continues to monitor health data, and it plans to move forward with its current reopening plan. An online start for the first month similar to the Beloit School District was not anticipated as of Tuesday.
“We’re right on track. We feel our reopening plan is progressing and working exactly the way we had envisioned,” Pophal said.
That’s only if COVID-19 numbers stay in the green, though.
“If the numbers stay in control, we think we are strategically positioned to keep recommending to the board that this plan works for us,” Pophal said.
“If the numbers change, all bets are off.”