JANESVILLE
Virtual learning will look different in 2020-21 if the coronavirus forces the Janesville School District to pivot from in-person classes to fully virtual education.
Classes will be more comprehensive than those offered after school buildings closed in March. The length of time that a classroom, school or the district switches to virtual learning will depend on the outbreak, officials said.
“As we begin that exciting start to the school year, we also understand that it brings very unique challenges this year and so we want to be prepared if we need to pivot to distance learning,” Allison DeGraaf, district director of learning and innovation, told the school board Tuesday.
Students learning in person this school year will participate in “social-distanced learning days.” Students will be in school buildings but learning as if they were socially distanced so staff and students can see what works and what doesn’t before such a change might be needed, DeGraaf said.
Teachers also received training on distance learning in August.
Rock County health officials have told The Gazette that decisions about classroom or school closings or pivoting to virtual learning will be up to district administrators with guidance from the health department.
Janesville Superintendent Steven Pophal will work with the department before making such a decision. School and health officials will compare other sets of data such as positivity rate and will rely on multiple statistics before deciding whether to close a classroom or school.
One of those statistics is the absentee rate—that is, if 7.5% of students and staff are absent from school because of illness, the school will be considered “in the red.” However, no one statistic will close a school, officials have said.
If a pivot to virtual learning occurs, staff members will continue to work in their respective schools, and teachers will offer both livestreamed and recorded instruction from classrooms during work days, which will run from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m, DeGraaf said Tuesday.
The district wanted to have teachers on site to allow for consistent access to internet, curriculum, teacher materials and staff resources. DeGraaf said seeing a teacher in his or her classroom can benefit students, too.
“It also provides our students with a familiar classroom setting in the background,” she said. “We want to make the transition as seamless as possible so they can see a similar structure and routine and their classroom on a daily basis as they are receiving instruction from home.”
Elective courses will be offered if a pivot is needed, and students will take those courses every other day. The district operated on an A/B system every other week in spring, but the system will operate daily if a switch to virtual is needed this fall.
All staff will have flexible hours built into the end of their daily schedules. This time is designated for staff contact with parents and students as well as for planning and recording lessons.
Students will work in small groups daily. Both that change and the increase in live instruction were a result of parent feedback, DeGraaf said.
Attendance will be monitored through submitted assignments, participation in live instruction, teacher check-ins and other methods.
Traditional grading will be used this school year regardless of the delivery method. The district used a pass/fail grading system in spring.
Multiple board members applauded the changes Tuesday, saying they will allow quality education to continue for students even if a virtual shift is necessary.
“If we’re going to transition, at least you’ve done all the planning,” board member Lisa Hurda said.
“I know comments came from high-schoolers this past week that teachers are already preparing them for what that looks like. ... Even if we hopefully never go down that path, at least the organization and preparation is being done while the students are there in person.”
Board President Steve Huth said this plan allows the district to be “more prepared than ever” if students need to work from home under any scenario this school year.