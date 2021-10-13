Janesville public schools Superintendent Steve Pophal announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of the school year.
Pophal has held the position since 2017.
“I have been privileged to spend the past several years working in the Janesville schools, surrounded by a great team of colleagues,” Pophal’s statement reads. “We have accomplished so much over the years here, and when reflecting upon my career and my personal goals, now is the time to begin the transition into the next stage for me and my family.”
The announcement “is intended to provide the board and district with enough time to conduct a thorough search to find a replacement,” the release states.
School Board President Cathy Myers said in the release that the board will begin the process to select a new superintendent who would be ready to start by July 1, the day after Pophal’s last day.
The first step is to interview and select an outside firm to conduct the search, Myers said.
“Superintendent Pophal has done a tremendous job here in Janesville, and it will be difficult to find a replacement who matches his dedication to our community,” Myers is quoted as saying.
This story will be updated.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.