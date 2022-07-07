As Beloit Turner senior Lydia Seifarth was preparing to audition for the Janesville School District’s summer musical “Grease,” she realized it would be prudent to watch the movie start to finish.
Seifarth, who plays one of the two Sandys cast for the show, had only seen bits and pieces
“I’m like, ‘I should probably watch this before I decide if I want to audition or not,’” Seifarth recalls. “And I saw it and I was like, ‘I want to be Sandy.’”
Rock County-area middle and high school students will present “Grease” July 8-10 and July 15-17 at Parker High School, 3125 Mineral Point Road, Janesville. Shows will start at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays.
General admission tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door on the day of the performance, online at parker-arts.com or in-person at Knapton Musik Knotes, 2475 Milton Ave., Janesville, or Voigt Music Center, 2152 Highway 14, Janesville.
The musical will include plot points and songs from the original Broadway tour in 1972, the popular movie adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John from 1978 and other revivals from the 1990s and 2000s. The show has since been diluted down from its first production in Chicago in 1971 that leaned hard into social issues and class conflict at Rydell High in 1959, a fictional school based on a northwest Chicago public high school.
The musical is run as a part of the district’s summer school enrichment program, and is open to students who will be in grades 8-12 the following fall. Students have rehearsed on a near-daily basis since the second week of June.
Rylan Pagel, a Parker High School senior who plays one of the T-birds, Roger, said it’s a fun departure from some of the more serious summer shows the district has done. And while the Broadway show turns 50 this year, some of its themes—peer pressure, navigating love and friendships and teenage drama—are things that Pagel feels the cast can still relate to.
“It’s about teenagers, and we all are teenagers. It makes sense because we’re all listening to the gossip, we’re all hanging out with our friends,” he said. “It doesn’t stray too far away from what we normally do.”
Student actors have also had a chance to dig deeper into the supporting characters, who are brushed over in the 1978 movie adaptation, Pagel said. The musical adaptation focuses more than the movie on Roger and other members of the T-birds and the Pink Ladies.
“I didn’t know who Marty was when I got a callback for her,” Craig High School senior Kathleen Kennedy said. “Then I looked her up in the musical and I was like ‘she’s pretty huge.’”
Musical Director Matthew Knutson told The Gazette it’s been fun to work with students on songs and storylines they’re not familiar with outside of the movie version. At the same time, Knutson has been coaching them on how to bring the 1950’s style of music to life.
“We looked at it and saw with our students what opportunities would provide cool, unique things that may be different … that might feature students in a different way, or feature more students,” Knutson said.