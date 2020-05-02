JANESVILLE
Uncertainty about the future hasn't stopped the Janesville School District from planning to host Chinese students through its international education program.
Despite the pandemic, the district is accepting applications from Chinese families for the coming school year, but it must be “fluid and adaptive” as it prepares to welcome the students, a district official said.
Twenty-seven Chinese students have been accepted to date, said Robert Smiley, who oversees the international education program.
This year, 32 Chinese students attended school here, one fewer than the 2018-19 school year, Smiley wrote in an email to The Gazette.
Some of those students returned home when the pandemic started, while others chose to stay and quarantine in place with their American families, Smiley said.
The district is reviewing the coursework to make sure those students have enough credits to graduate.
The program is designed to help Chinese students earn diplomas from an American high school so they can be accepted into colleges and universities here. It also provides and funds opportunities for Janesville students to go to China. The hope is that those efforts will broaden the worldview of both local and international students.
The international education program also generates revenue: about $239,000 after expenses in the 2018-19 school year. No tax dollars were used.
Smiley said the district won’t know this year’s total revenue until July, after all expenses have been calculated.
As for next year, district officials are planning for best- and worst-case scenarios.
“It should be noted that we are planning to welcome our next group of students in mid-August,” Smiley wrote. “However, in the event that the COVID-19 situation has not resolved itself, we are developing contingency plans for everyone involved.”
Aside from the pandemic, relations between the U.S. and China have deteriorated. The trade war between the countries made visas more difficult to get for the current school year.
“The relations between our two great countries continues to be a challenge. However, we have weekly communication with the China office and our sister schools that are positive and forthright,” Smiley wrote.