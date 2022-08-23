Starting this fall, visitors to any Janesville school during classroom hours will have to work through a process to be admitted.
They’ll first need to press a button outside the front entrance that activates a video camera, and then state their name and reason for asking to enter.
Based on the answer, an office secretary on the other end will choose to unlock the door – or not.
But that’s only step one.
Visitors will next find themselves in a fish bowl, met by a second set of locked glass doors. A secretary again will need to grant access, this time into the office.
From the office, visitors are again prevented from going further by a third set of locked doors. A secretary will have to unlock those for visitors to the entire school at large or administrative offices.
The triple-lock system, called a “secure pathway” by district officials, will be standard at all school buildings this fall. It gives secretaries time to evaluate a person or a situation before they gain access to the building, officials say.
“It wasn't that our buildings weren't secure before this, but they had different levels,” district Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper said during a tour of Monroe Elementary School. “There was always some sort of interaction (between secretaries and visitors). It's just that it was reliant on people being, essentially, compliant, to go to the office and check in.”
The secure entrances are a part of a three-phase project funded by a $22.5 million capital referendum approved in November 2020. In addition to adding secured entrances to every school, the referendum also paid for new water boilers and fire safety systems in some schools.
Work on the three phases was completed over the span of a year. The district experienced project delays as materials such as solid wood doors and shatter-resistant glass.
The majority of the district’s schools were upgraded as of last spring, with Kennedy, Roosevelt, Edison, Franklin, Craig and the alternative sites undergoing construction this summer.
Retrofitting for new realities
The district’s most recently constructed school building, Kennedy Elementary, opened a few months before the Columbine shooting in 1999.
That timing means none of the district’s buildings were designed or constructed with the consideration that weapons-related violence could happen inside schools.
New school projects now take possible active shooting incidents into consideration during the design process by adding standard features such as curved or jagged hallways to reduce line of sight, security systems and shatter-resistant glass.
“If (Janesville) were to build brand new schools today, that is not how they would be built,” McCrea said.
Districts across the state and the county with older buildings have since retrofitted their entrances from open breezeways to locked doors, cameras and, in many cases, security systems that immediately alert law enforcement. Since 2018, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety has allocated hundreds of millions in grant dollars to districts in the state to upgrade their buildings and submit safety plans.
Building consistency
Previously, if someone needed to check in at the Marshall Middle School office, they were let in the front doors by staff and then had access to the entire building before reaching the office in the rear of the building.
That’s one of the many inconsistencies with the Janesville schools’ entrances, McCrea said.
Parker High School was one of the most secure prior to the referendum, McCrea added, as were Harrison and Van Buren. Other buildings like Monroe and Madison had the one locked entrance on the outside and didn’t have a restricted pathway to the office.
Marshall has since had its office location flipped with its student services space, moving it to the front of the building.
“We wanted every visitor to have the same experience in every building, to where you and I are going to talk face to face in that office before you go anywhere,” McCrea said.
Retrofitting for the standardized entrances also guarantees the district doesn’t leave a specific school less equipped to handle an emergency situation, McCrea explained.
“We were really adamant (about standardization), and that kind of cost us some money,” McCrea said. “The inexpensive thing would have been we’ll buzz (you) in, watch (you) come to the office … That’s kind of what we had. Why do we want disparity amongst the buildings?”