JANESVILLE
The Janesville School District has established new goals for the 2020-21 school year after COVID-19 derailed some of the district’s 2019-20 goals or made it difficult to judge progress made toward them.
Many of the 2020-21 goals are designed to keep the district headed toward its “promises,” which are five-year goals the district set out in 2017 in the hopes of improving district education and offerings by 2022.
Superintendent Steve Pophal said despite having to alter some of the strategic plan, it still influences a lot of the day-to-day experiences for staff and students.
“Our strategic plan is really our foundation and our driver for our decision-making process as we decide what kind of programming we should have in place. … We do have to pay attention to the fact that we’re a school and we’re about kids learning, their social/emotional needs, and making sure they’re fed and doing all the other things that they do in the school district,” Pophal said.
The district remains focused on reading proficiency among its third-graders.
By the end of this school year, the district hopes to increase the number of third-graders able to read at or above their grade level to 59% of students. Around 58% of students met this criteria in 2018-19, and this year’s data is incomplete because of school closures.
The district’s original goal when the promises were created was to have 90% of third-graders reading at grade level by 2022.
“Basically, the result is fairly flat here, and we’re not going up or going down,” Pophal said. “We’re not making progress toward that target that is so important.”
This goal is especially important because it can influence progress on other goals and the students’ futures.
“We know what the research says when a kid can read proficiently by the end of third grade and the implications that has for them. ... It just is very predictive, better or worse, of a lot of things that come down the pipeline,” Pophal said.
In a separate presentation, the board unanimously approved a resolution to allow the district to seek a grant in order to combat early literacy issues to help make up ground on this goal.
Other benchmarks the district hopes to hit this school year include:
- Seeing 80% of high school freshmen pass integrated math I (algebra) this school year. This number was at 77% in 2018-19 and couldn’t be counted this year because of the district implementing a pass/fail grading system this spring after schools shut down in-person instruction. The end goal for the district is a 90% pass rate in 2022.
- Seeing 60% of high schoolers reach college-ready indicators. Those indicators include a GPA of at least 2.8, success in advanced placement and/or dual credit courses, and ACT criteria. This number was at 57% in 2018-19 and incomplete for the 2019-20 school year.
- Increasing the graduation rate to 90% this year. This number was at 88.4% in 2018-19, and the district’s long-term goal is to increase the graduation rate by 1% each year in order to reach a rate of at least 92% by 2022.
The district also added new temporary goals concerning the pandemic and racial inequality: All staff must complete technology certification and racial justice training by June 30, 2021, and the district hopes to complete building health and safety protocol checklists each trimester to ensure compliance with COVID-19 precautions.
Other district goals, such as placing in the top 85% of comparative districts in parent/employee surveys; knowing every student by name, strength and need; having 90% of students completing advanced courses; and having 90% of students identifying career indicators or training by graduation, were temporarily paused as the district navigates the 2020-21 school year.
This is because some opportunities for students won’t be available at ARISE, the district’s virtual academy, because of a lack of certified staff and the influx of new students who enrolled in the academy because of the pandemic.