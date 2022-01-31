The Janesville Police Department will have an increased law enforcement presence at Janesville School District sporting events throughout the rest of the school year, according to a news release.
This news comes following a shooting in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School Saturday night that took the life of a 19-year old man. The investigation is ongoing.
This a precautionary step to help ensure a safe environment for all who attend sports events, the release said.
"It's not specifically related to that (shooting at Beloit Memorial)," said JPD Deputy Chief Chad Pearson. "We are routinely hearing of overwhelming amounts of serious violence occurring throughout our country. The Janesville Police Department is working collaboratively with the Janesville School District and agreed that we want to restore and ensure safety while attending high school events. So those in attendance can enjoy them."
Pearson added that he doesn't want people to be afraid to go to events as they're important for Janesville students, families and the whole community.
The increased presence will start tonight at the Craig High School girls basketball game versus Beloit Memorial High School. The home game will start at 7:15 p.m.
