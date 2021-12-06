JANESVILLE
A Janesville School District administrator explained to the school board Thursday night how the district has been integrating new curriculum and resources in its classrooms as part of its six year-resource adoption cycle and how a new program helped improve standardized math test scores for elementary school students.
Every six years, the district’s curriculum team does a deep analysis of what the district needs to give students the skills they need once they leave the district.
After looking at those needs assessments, the district realized that over the last decade, it had been adopting new resources for the schools but not on a consistent cycle.
“There were various reasons for that because different things happened over time that caused budgets to be allocated in different areas of support that were needed at the time,” said Allison Degraaf, director of learning and innovation for the district, in an interview with The Gazette. “But what we started to realize then as we really looked into historically where we were at with the resource adoptions process is that we had some new resources but we had some resources that had maybe been five or 10 or 15 years before we had new and updated resources.”
Degraaf said it is important to provide high-quality resources for teachers so they can deliver high-quality instruction to students. Around 2010, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction adopted the Wisconsin Model Academic Standards. The Wisconsin Student Assessment System, which included the Forward Exam and the ACT Exam, had also changed to align with those standards. The district had updated some of the standards and resources but not all of them.
“That’s really been our goal is to make sure that teachers have the resources in their hands and they don’t have to be looking for additional supplemental materials,” Degraaf said.
One of the new programs for elementary school math classes is called Bridges. It was put in place after the district’s state testing results in grades three, four and five were below average in the 2019-20 school year. The lessons used in the Bridges program support students in meeting math standards and prepare students for the next grade level and college and career readiness. They are also aligned with district mathematics materials and resources for grades six through 12.
In August 2020, teachers had two days of training with Bridges consultants, including grading and report card alignment, in September. The most recent Forward Exam scores in 2021 showed that the elementary math scores were now above the state average.
Many teachers in district schools have seen success with the program, Degraaf said. One third-grade teacher loves the Bridges program because the teacher has seen results in the ways students share their answers and in students’ thinking processes.
In one example, students learn how to use clock faces to solve fraction problems through Bridges programming.
“The students love sharing their different strategies, and we highly celebrate sharing, taking risks, and just trying,” the third-grade teacher was quoted as saying in a presentation Degraaf gave to the school board.
A teacher for English language learners also enjoys the resource, especially during an unpredictable school year.
“It is exactly what I needed to bring math to my students,” the teacher was quoted as saying. “The digital workplaces, the guidance around keeping students distanced and safe, the revised scope and sequence all help to make math accessible to our student population.”
From here, the district’s curriculum team has to strategically plan what the next step is in the resource agenda.
“We have to strategically plan what is next and what is our data telling us about what resource we need to look at and focus on next,” Degraaf said. “It is a research-based process.
“I had the opportunity when our Department of Public Instruction offered training for the districts on how you select high-quality instructional resources that are aligned to the Wisconsin Model Academic Standards. We went through that training with myself and some of our district curriculum team. As a result, we’ve been able to take that process from the state level, as well, and create what that looks like in Janesville.”
The district is in the process of piloting an elementary language arts and reading curriculum they hope to implement in the fall of 2022.