JANESVILLE
All summer, the Janesville School District has worked to fill 200 open positions before September. Now, district leaders say most of that hiring is done and they're confident they'll finish the rest before school begins.
Human Resources Director Scott Garner said that as of Tuesday, Aug. 9, 41 positions still had to be filled before the start of the school year. Thirteen of those were teaching jobs, the remainder support staff positions.
The district’s portal on the state educational job board listed 44 openings as of Monday afternoon Aug. 15, some of which have since been filled.
While the number of positions still to be filled is higher than last year at this time – in 2021, the district had 25 vacancies – it equates to a 1.5% vacancy rate, a number statistically lower than other state and nationwide trends.
Garner told Janesville School Board members during their Aug. 9 meeting that while he had been concerned a few months ago that the district would see a “drought” of candidates for its open positions, he instead found himself pleasantly surprised.
“Frankly, if you look across the region, we're in fairly decent shape,” he said. “I can assure you that we will make this work before the start of our school year – our students will have teachers in front of them.”
One of the district’s largest vacancy categories as of Monday, Aug. 15, was long-term substitute teachers. The district needs six long-term subs, according to job postings on the portal site. The other vacancies encapsulate a variety of roles, including four alternative education teachers, two Parker High School math teachers and two at-risk teachers at Craig High School.
The district went on a hiring blitz in late spring with 40 certified staffers hired and approved June 14. The pace of hiring slowed in July and so far in August, with 17 and 18 teachers hired, respectively.
Of the 75 employees hired as of Aug. 9, 39 are new teachers with no prior experience, and 26 have degrees from UW-Whitewater. Nearly all of the district’s student teachers in the last three years came from UW-Whitewater, Garner said.
To boost its hiring, the district has started a teacher referral program similar to the one it has for substitutes, Garner said. It has also started partnerships with universities and offered scholarships for staff who are looking to become licensed.
“We’re being creative to get people here so we can fill vacancies,” he said.
The district’s hiring woes can be reflected elsewhere in the state, and they are worse in some districts.
In Beloit, there were 89 open teacher positions as of early August, and district administration is looking to increase its substitute teacher pool there to help fill vacancies. Waukesha, a school district slightly larger than Janesville, saw 83 of its teaching staff leave the district as of mid-June; and the Madison Metropolitan School District was short 141 teachers, or 6.6% of its staff, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Aug. 9.
Nationally, it’s estimated there may be nearly 570,000 fewer educators in public schools than there were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a February 2022 report from the National Education Association said. The ratio for hiring stands at 0.57 people per job, the report stated, as teachers reported high rates of burnout from pandemic stress and due to schools being short staffed.