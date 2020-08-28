JANESVILLE
The Janesville School District will resume serving meals at schools starting Wednesday, but only school district students will be eligible for them, district officials announced Friday.
The district's meal programs are supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meals were available to anyone younger than 18 starting in March, when schools closed, but the federal government is now restricting them to students only, according to a district news release.
“We have been very fortunate that since March and running through the middle of August, program rule waivers allowed us to provide free meals to any child 18 years old and younger in our community,” Jim Degan, district meal program manager, said in the release.
“The USDA has decided not to extend those waivers, and therefore we must return to offering meals only to students enrolled in SDJ schools.”
Since March 19, the school district has provided 413,326 free breakfasts and lunches to local children, according to the release.
Starting Wednesday, district will provide breakfast and lunch in the classrooms at all elementary schools and in the cafeterias at the middle and high schools. Social-distancing measures will be in place, according to the release.
Students who are learning virtually may pick up meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Edison, Franklin and Marshall middle schools on days when school is in session, according to the release.
Students will receive a lunch for that day and breakfast for the next morning.
For families not eligible for free meals will pay through their student’s district lunch account. Students who are eligible for free or reduced meals will receive lunches at no charge.
Under federal rules, all students at these schools will receive free breakfast and lunch: Adams, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Roosevelt, Washington, Wilson, Edison, Franklin, Rock River Charter and TAGOS Leadership Academy.
Students attending these schools will be offered a free breakfast: Harrison, Kennedy, Monroe, Van Buren, Marshall, Craig, Parker, Rock University High School and ARISE Virtual Academy.