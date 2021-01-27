JANESVILLE
After a year of uncertainty in which health and safety spending ballooned and in-person enrollment dipped across the country, the Janesville School District has begun thinking about its next budget.
There are many unknowns in the state’s biennial budget and the future of COVID-19 funding, and more questions lie ahead this year. In light of that, the district is taking a conservative approach, predicting flat enrollment and state aid.
By an 8-0 vote Tuesday, the Janesville School Board approved the 2021-22 budget assumptions, which set general guidelines as the district begins its budget process.
Board member Michelle Haworth was absent.
“Essentially, it provides parameters or guardrails ... to use as the administration begins to prepare a budget for presentation to the board,” said Dan McCrea, the district’s chief financial officer.
Despite the difficulties of the last year, the district will present a balanced budget, McCrea said. But he also said conservative budget assumptions are especially important.
This will be the first year of a new state biennial budget, which means the district’s share of state funding could change.
“Will we receive additional support from the state? That’s a big, big question,” McCrea said. “In our forecast model that I used—that we used as a district— we’ve portrayed state support very conservatively. And that’s probably where it’s going to be.”
Enrollment numbers won’t likely add revenue this year, he said.
More students left the district because of the pandemic, McCrea said, pointing to home-schooling and open enrollment out of the district as two options some students pursued.
The district expects enrollment to rebound a bit, but not a lot, so the budget assumption reflects flat enrollment: slightly over 9,000 students.
“We forecast a decline in membership by about 130, and we went further simply because of COVID,” McCrea said. “So now, what do we forecast? I would say it’s better to be conservative on the revenue side ... which is then a very conservative number as it relates to our third Friday count numbers, which I put in at 9,063, which is exactly where we were this year in September.”
The district will receive its first year of operational referendum funds in 2021-22, which will help offset some of the conservative estimates, McCrea said.
Another major factor is ESSER funding from the state, which is designed to help school districts with the financial implications of the pandemic.
That money will be used as support funding. It won’t pay for a new after-school program, but it could pay for extra transportation to the after-school program that is required due to social distancing and other regulations.
“I think it’s important that the board and the community understand that those (ESSER) revenues are not to supplant our existing commitments, our existing budget, but to really supplement our existing budget,” McCrea said.
Besides flat enrollment and state aid, other budget assumptions include:
- A 2.5% increase in staff wages.
- A 9% increase in health insurance.
- A 6% increase in dental insurance.
- A 3% increase in area property values.
The assumptions are not final numbers, McCrea said, and they could fluctuate in coming months. But they will serve as a guide so the district remains true to its defined target numbers.
“For example, if we look at what we put out there in terms of a 2.5% increase for wages, that doesn’t mean we’re going to land at 2.5 (percent),” he said. “… It could come in as it did this last year, I believe at 2.24 (percent) ... so it comes in less. And I think we embrace the opportunities for our expenses to come in less than we estimate.”