JANESVILLE
The tax rate for the Janesville School District is the lowest it has been since 2010—even with increased spending and less state aid than the district received that year.
On Tuesday, the Janesville School Board passed a budget only slightly different than the preliminary one it approved in August.
School district residents will be taxed at a rate of $8.51 per $1,000 of equalized value.
That’s a decrease of 2.1 percent over last year’s rate of $8.69 per $1,000.
Spending is up to $121.55 million, an increase of 2.2 percent from last year.
The tax rate can decrease despite the new spending because property values in the school district are rising. There is also more new construction, which expands the property tax base.
The budget reflects the school district’s priorities. In particular, it shows an effort to address what district administration refers to as the “Five Promises.”
The promises are a set of five-year goals in areas such as student achievement, graduation rates, staff retention and fiscal responsibility.
In an email to The Gazette, district spokesman Patrick Gasper outlined some of the budget items that address some of the promises.
- After Act 10’s passage in 2011, the district’s textbook adoption cycle was nearly abandoned. In the 2018-19 budget, the district is returning resources to classrooms with new curriculums in middle school social studies and high school math and Spanish.
- Every middle school and high school student will have his or her own Chromebook to use in school.
- Creative planning with school district employee benefits has allowed the district to maintain its level of service for health insurance while achieving cost savings, which were returned to the classroom.
The school district has also implemented a new salary structure that rewards longevity while also requiring specific forms of ongoing professional development. The training, which includes in-district workshops and more formal schooling, must be in line with the district’s academic goals.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Keith Pennington, the district’s chief financial officer, told the board that the school district’s tax rate was one of the lowest in the county. Only Milton has a lower tax rate.
In addition, Janesville’s tax rate is lower than that of many wealthier metropolitan school districts such as Madison and Verona.
