JANESVILLE

With more snow expected this week, the Janesville School District reminded parents of its winter weather policies.

First thing parents need to know?

“We understand that the decision to close or delay has impact beyond the schools,” District Communications Director Patrick Gasper wrote in an email to the Gazette. “Parents have to find childcare and potentially will need to take time off from work.”

Superintendent Steve Pophal considers a variety of factors, and it is not a decision that is made causally, Gasper wrote.

School closing basics, according a news release from the district, include: