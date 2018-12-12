JANESVILLE
After less than a year of programming changes, Janesville School District officials are reporting some early successes—and continuing challenges—on one of their “five promises.”
Allison DeGraaf, district director of teaching and innovation, updated the school board Tuesday on the goals for student and school success.
The five promises, approved by the board in November 2017, are a set of five-year goals in areas such as finance, workplace culture and parent satisfaction. Each goal includes specific targets that define success.
In the 2017-18 school year, school officials collected data and began working on changes. This school year is the first year some of those changes are being implemented, DeGraaf said in an interview.
The student and school success goals include:
- Ninety percent of ninth-graders completing Algebra 1 successfully, earning a grade of C or better.
The district is using data from spring 2017 as its baseline. At the time, 76 percent of students passed Algebra 1 with a C or better. In spring 2018, 71.85 percent of students met the goal.
The district recently introduced a new math curriculum, and DeGraaf said she expected those percentages to increase as teachers and students adjusted to the changes.
- Ninety percent of students successfully completing an advanced placement, dual enrollment, transcripted or industry credential credit class. A dual-enrollment class gives a student credit for both college and high school. A transcripted class is one that can go on a college transcript.
Baseline data from spring 2017 show 74.9 percent of students were taking such a class. In spring 2018, that number had risen to 79.9 percent.
- Ninety percent of third-graders reading at grade level by the end of third grade.
The initial goal was to increase the number of third-graders reading at grade level by 10 percent between spring 2017 and spring 2018. In spring 2017, 43 percent of students were reading at grade level. By spring 2018, that number had increased to 56 percent.
This year, the district also started its early literacy project, which is designed to reach students before they enter school.
- Ninety percent of graduates completing career-ready indicators as listed on redefiningready.org
Criteria include identifying which career areas they are interested in and two or more of the following: 90 percent attendance rate, workplace learning experience, dual-credit course in English or math, or 25 hours of community service.
The goal in the first year was to raise the percentage from 62 percent of students completing the indicators in spring 2017 to 68 percent in spring 2018. By spring 2018, the number had jumped to 76.8 percent.
- Ninety percent of graduates completing college-ready indicators as listed on redefiningready.org
College-ready criteria include a grade-point average of 2.8 or higher and one or more of the following: a score of 3 or better on an AP exam, a C or better in an AP course, or a C or better on a dual-credit math or English course.
In spring 2017, 50.9 percent of students met those criteria. In spring 2018, 51.9 percent of students reached the goals.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse