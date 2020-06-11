JANESVILLE
Janesville School District students haven’t been able to eat in school cafeterias for the last two months of the school year, but the school district still made free meals available for them.
Students will continue to receive those meals through the summer as families deal with uncertainty fueled by the pandemic, district officials said in a Wednesday news release.
Children will have access to free breakfast and lunch through Aug. 18 under an extension of the district’s meal program. Meals will be available for pickup at 10 school buildings.
The district has provided meals to students ages 18 and younger since schools closed, serving 281,500 meals since March 19.
Under the current setup, meals are available for drive-thru pickup or grab-and-go style from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at eight Janesville schools. Each meal contains lunch for that day and breakfast for the next morning.
Home delivery, which has been available to families since March, will be discontinued after July 2.
Parents and guardians who want meal delivery for the next day can text 608-921-1874 with their names, home addresses, phone numbers and the number of meals for kids in the household. Texts must be received by 1 p.m. the day before delivery.
Deliveries can be set up for a single day or an entire week. They begin at 9 a.m. each day, and meals are left at the front door if no one is home.
Starting July 6, the district will add two meal pickup locations at Jackson Elementary School, 411 Burbank Ave., and Washington Elementary School, 811 N. Pine St.
The other pickup locations are:
- Craig High School, 401 S. Randall St.
- Parker High School, 3125 S. Mineral Point Ave.
- Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Pontiac Drive.
- Edison Middle School, 1649 S. Chatham St.
- Jefferson Elementary School, 1831 Mount Zion Ave.
- Madison Elementary School, 331 N. Grant Ave.
- Van Buren Elementary School, 1515 Lapham St.
- Wilson Elementary School, 465 Rockport Road.