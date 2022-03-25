JANESVILLE
Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic dominated headlines and much of the Janesville School District’s efforts over the past year, but the district still managed to update its curriculum and facilities.
Among those updates were the adoption of the Bridges elementary math curriculum and continued progress on more secure entrances at each school.
Still, dealing with the effects of COVID-19 and constantly changing safety protocols was a major issue for the district throughout 2021. The district provided in-person, virtual and hybrid options into the current school year, implemented mask mandates (until February) and began moving toward normal operations, such as hosting volunteers, taking field trips and even drinking from the water fountain.
The pandemic never slowed down either the adoption of new curriculum or the capital projects during the past two years as it was “managing the mess,” Superintendent Steve Pophal said.
COVID in the classroom
Pophal saw hope last summer when the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in the county dropped to single digits and the district ended its mask mandate.
By fall 2021, two new strains of the virus came front and center, but the district remained open and created an in-person option for students.
“For the whole school year, most big districts were not able to offer that option, “ Pophal said. “I’m not judging them, I’m just saying we were able to make that possible for our kids. At the end of the day, for most kids coming to school is where they thrive.”
The in-person option allowed many parents to work and not have to stay home with children, Pophal said. He added that he was very proud that the district was able to be open and give both virtual and hybrid options.
Pophal told the Gazette he’s happy to see the numbers starting to look good again, just as they did last summer. Janesville joined many other school districts in switching to a mask-recommended policy, rather than a required one.
In August 2021, the district imposed a mask mandate for the first quarter of the year, and it stayed in effect until February 2022.
Students ages 5 and older can now be vaccinated for COVID-19, and Pophal said that has become a game-changer for the district to help it make choices revolving around COVID-19 procedures.
“I’m not judging people if people are vaccinated because those are their choices,” Pophal said. “But it helps us to be decision-makers here in the district to return to normalcy, which we basically have now.”
He adds that students can now drink from the water fountain, volunteers can come back to school and the students can go out on field trips once again.
Reinvestment in the classroom
Throughout the difficulties of the pandemic, administrators have continued to add new instructional materials, such as textbooks and online programming that were necessary for alignment with the new state standards.
“We know that over time, instructional resources have evolved from typically being textbooks,” Pophal said. “Now we have an instruction resource adoption cycle. Most of the time, what you’re buying is online web-based materials, not an actual, physical textbook.”
The district’s K-12 math sequence is newly adopted with evidence-based standards aligned with resources in the classroom. The Bridges program at the elementary schools have made an impact in terms of starting to see an uptick in results on our internal benchmarks of success, Pophal said.
“There’s a lot of training that’s going on while that’s happening and vetting resources to make sure that you end up selecting one that’s aligned with the standards,” Pophal said. “It’s a fairly complicated labor-intensive process.”
Capital referendum work
Starting in late 2021, the district started work on a $22.5 million capital referendum to ensure all school entrances are secure and have up-to-date safety procedures.
The building work was divided into three phases: It started with Washington, Adams, Lincoln, Jefferson, Van Buren and Harrison in summer 2021. Those schools are almost finished.
“They were supposed to be done last fall, but they’re all close,” Pophal said. “But because of the supply chain issues, the district uses special safety glass, for example, that’s kind of impenetrable. We’re still struggling to get that glass and in some instances, office furniture has been ordered for like nine months.”
The phase two buildings started work over winter break. Those schools are Jackson, Madison, Monroe, Parker and Wilson. The projects are ongoing and are on schedule and will be wrapped up by the end of the school year, unless there are any more supply chain issues, Pophal said.
The phase three schools will be ready to go once school is out this summer. Those buildings are Marshall, Edison, Craig, Franklin, Kennedy, Rock River Charter, Roosevelt and the Education Services Center building.
“We should have all secure sequence pathways in place universally across the district’s facilities and that was a match was what we promised the district we would do in terms of work, and the community.”
The projects are progressing as planned and on budget, he said.
Several schools are getting new boilers this school year. Those are Harrison, Kennedy, Lincoln, Madison, Monroe and Van Buren.
“As soon as the heating season is officially done, work will commence,” he said.