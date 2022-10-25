01STOCK_JANESVILLE_SCHOOLS

JANESVILLE—The Janesville School District will tax residents at a lower rate than last year, according to a budget plan presented to the school board Tuesday night.

This year’s Janesville schools portion of the tax rate will be $7.41 per $1,000 of assessed property value, or $741 for the owner of a $100,000 home. Final tax bills mailed out in December will also have municipal, county and technical school portions.

