JANESVILLE—The Janesville School District will tax residents at a lower rate than last year, according to a budget plan presented to the school board Tuesday night.
This year’s Janesville schools portion of the tax rate will be $7.41 per $1,000 of assessed property value, or $741 for the owner of a $100,000 home. Final tax bills mailed out in December will also have municipal, county and technical school portions.
Last year, the Janesville school portion of the tax rate was $8.75.
The district’s tax rate has steadily dropped since 2013, when it was more than $14 per $1,000.
But while Chief Finance Officer Dan McCrea was optimistic Tuesday about the tax rate and budget overall, he admitted there are some challenges.
Much like other districts, Janesville’s share of state aid is expected to be flat, compared to last year. In the coming year, it will be about $92 million, down from more than $93 million in 2013.
The district’s revenue limit will be about $103 million in the coming year, and isn’t expected to change the year after that.
The district also has one-time federal aid coming this year, including in the form of $841,000 per-student through the American Rescue Plan Act.
It also expects to spend $13 million in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding. Superintendent Mark Holzman said those infusions likely won’t help the district financially in the long term.
“All Wisconsin school districts need annual increases in state support to support ongoing instruction,” Holzman said.
A key driver in the state aid formula is student enrollment, which was 9,051 in September in the Janesville School District, an increase from last year when it was 9,033. It is also more than the 9,070 in 2020, which was a drop from 9,370.
McCrea said since aid based on enrollment is based on three-year averages, the district will not see a benefit yet because of the three-year enrollment average.
McCrea said the amount the school district receives in state aid is based on its three-year rolling average enrollment, and so the district will only see its state aid rise if enrollment continues to rise over the three years.
“When students go up, so does aid,” McCrea said. “We’ve seen an uptick, which will help out in the long term, but actually in the short term it does have a negative impact.”
The district will also levy $14.3 million to pay off debt from referendums approved in 2006 and 2022, to make building renovations.
Other budget items
The district expects to use $13,583 of its ARPA funding for mental health initiatives. McCrea also said it “sees a need in investing in technology, one-to-one education in particular,’ and expects to spend $3.7 million on that.
In addition, the district is in the second year of a four-year operational referendum which yielded $3.5 million last year. It expects to spend a total of $4 million in referendum funding in the coming year for a variety of initiatives, including math instruction in kindergarten through fifth grade; to help avoid cuts in programs; to support courses and extracurricular activities; and to retain staff and avoid increasing class sizes.
