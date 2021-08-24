The Janesville School District board voted Tuesday to tighten the district’s masking policy for the start of the 2021 fall semester, requiring indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at district schools as recommended by local, state and federal health agencies to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The previous policy, enacted June 8 and in place for summer school, made masking optional. The requirement will be in place for at least the first quarter of the 2021-22 academic year, which runs from Aug. 25 to Oct. 28.
The board will review the masking policy in October.
The meeting’s public comment period included parents and students making remarks about the district’s mask policy.
Laura Madison, a parent and teacher, said she is worried about students missing in-person instruction if they contract COVID-19.
“The majority of students did not struggle at all (in regards to wearing masks),” Madison said. “They did not complain. Attendance is crucial to student learning. I am very concerned that if we come back and students are not wearing masks, we will see attendance issues.”
Brenda Rossman, a parent of four children in the district, was concerned about the effects masks were having on her children.
“Masks unfairly burden children with the responsibility of preventing infections that primarily threaten adults,” she said. “I’m not asking you to prohibit masks but to allow parents the freedom to decide what’s right for their families.”
The board moved a mask protocol agenda item from the meeting’s consent agenda to allow for further board discussion of the issue. Hanewall made the motion to vote on the masking restriction, and Dommershausen seconded it.
Murray proposed two amendments to the motion that were voted down. First, he proposed the policy should only apply to the district’s elementary schools. His second amendment would have applied the requirement to elementary schools and middle schools, leaving high school students the choice not to wear masks. The amendments failed on votes of 5-4 and 6-3, respectively.
