JANESVILLE

The Janesville School Board has approved hiring Dan McCrea as the school district's new chief financial officer, the district announced.

McCrea is currently the director of business and auxiliary services for the Clinton School District. He starts his new job Aug. 26, according to a news release.

The school board approved a two-year contract for McCrea, who will be paid $137,500 for the 2019-20 school year, the release states.

McCrea's past work experience includes serving as business manager for Marshall Public Schools and executive director of United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties. He also served 15 years on the Whitewater School Board.

“Dan has tremendous experience in the area of school finance,” Janesville Superintendent Steve Pophal said in the release. “He is compassionate about serving students, parents and work colleagues.”

McCrea was among six applicants for the job, according to the release.