JANESVILLE
Janesville School District officials are "closely monitoring" the coronavirus situation and are making necessary preparations in case the disease appears here.
"With the recently elevated discussion regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the news, we want to take a moment to reinforce preventive safety measures," according a new release from the district.
There has only been a small number of confirmed cases of the disease in the United States, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention other government agencies are encouraging schools and local governments to be prepared.
The school district is taking guidance from the Rock County Department of Health and the CDC. There is currently no recommendation to close schools in the United States.
"Within our schools, the (district) is continuing with its standard cleaning/sanitizing practices in all rooms," including but not limited to classrooms, cafeterias and restrooms, the news release said.
The school district is also placing posters from the CDC in all buildings that explain how to stop the spread of germs.
Students and staff are being encouraged to practice good hygiene habits including:
- Washing hands regularly, especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Using soap and hot water, wash for about 20 seconds. Be sure to wash your fingertips.
- Not coughing or sneezing into hands or into the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue and then throw the tissue away. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your arm.
- Refraining from touching your eyes, mouth and nose as much as you can.
- Keeping children home if they are sick. Allow them some time to feel better so they don't infect others. Students need to be fever-free for 24 hours before coming back to class.