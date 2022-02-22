JANESVILLE
A project to improve security in the Janesville School District is nearing completion for the first set of schools.
Voters approved the $22.5 million capital referendum to pay for the project in November 2020. The aim of the project is to make sure all school entrances are secure and have up-to-date safety procedures, and officials are expecting it to finish this summer.
A large part of the project is ensuring visitors are not wandering through the building on the way to the office. Each building’s construction presents its own challenges.
“The secure sequence really creates a pathway for visitors through a sequence rather than being allowed access in the building and hoping they find their way to the office,” district chief financial officer Dan McCrea explained.
The referendum also included funds to update old boilers.
The first part of the three-phase project—covering Jefferson, Adams, Harrison, Lincoln, Van Buren and Washington elementary schools—is almost finished, McCrea said.
“We’re still waiting for some incidentals related to the project,” McCrea said. “Whether that be door hardware or glass in certain areas, we can’t say we’re 100% complete. Most (phase 1) buildings are in the very high 90s. But there are still some odds and ends.”
At Adams Elementary, for example, the district is waiting on items specific to door hardware and there are some concerns about the tile in the bathroom that need to be redone. Door hardware is specifically reconfiguring some electronic components related to door security in the district buildings, McCrea explained.
Phase 2 buildings include Madison, Monroe and Jackson elementary schools—known as the sister schools, because they were all built the same way—and Wilson Elementary School and Parker High School. The project has involved a lot of heavy demolition to the sister schools, senior facility manager Dave Leeder told the district’s finance, buildings and grounds committee during its meeting Feb. 15.
“The demolition is complete, and we’re well into the build back phase,” Leeder said.
Jackson Elementary was drywalled and painted and is ahead of schedule, while Madison and Monroe will be starting the drywall process and installation soon.
Leeder also said they are looking to install climate control systems for Madison, Monroe and Jackson in May. He plans to send a memo out to the three building principals to explain that they will not be able to move in until the start of the next school year because he cannot guarantee they will have indoor air quality up to code until that point.
The phase 2 schools are also having professional glazing done on all school doors to add style, including wood and storefront doors in all the schools. Leeder said they’ve run into problems with that, saying that two weeks ago they were around 12 to 16 weeks out on glazing alone.
“We’ve learned all this stuff through the first two phases,” Leeder said. “Looking at this third phase, we have really jumped in with both feet. We are talking to the principals and getting their approval on the design, or getting their approval on their finishes and getting that stuff ordered right away.”
The phase 3 schools are Franklin, Edison and Marshall middle schools; Rock River Charter School; and Kennedy and Roosevelt elementary schools.
The district is in the phase three bidding process for companies to work on the project. The walkthrough is scheduled for today, and the bids are due March 2.
The walkthrough process is when Leeder will talk potential companies, district staff and building principals through the space where construction will be at.
“We go into each space and explain exactly what we have come up with along with the principals, what the plan is for construction and how that same pathway looks after that,” Leeder said. “It’s apples to apples. Everybody’s on the same page.”