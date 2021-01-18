JANESVILLE
Janesville School District employees will receive COVID-19 vaccinations this week despite conflicting messages from officials regarding vaccine prioritization.
Mercyhealth system officials chose to start vaccinating educators in an effort to get vaccines out quickly as they await more guidance from the sate, Don Janczak, director of pharmacy for Mercyhealth, said in a statement to The Gazette.
“We cannot vaccinate everyone at once,” Janczak said. “We just need to start somewhere. We invite others join us in that effort. We cannot do it alone.”
Varying messages from state, school and Mercyhealth officials collided Friday after the school district announced a plan to vaccinate 1,300 employees this week.
State officials said Mercyhealth’s plan doesn’t mesh with state guidelines that prioritize doses for different subsections of the population.
The state is slowly working through vaccinating the Phase 1A priority group: health care workers and employees and residents of long-term care facilities. The state began easing into the second priority group today by allowing first responders to be vaccinated, a move made locally weeks ago.
While approval makes its way through layers of state bureaucracy, the county’s largest health care provider has decided it is important to get the vaccine into arms quickly.
“Communication about the state priorities has been limited,” Janczak said.
“To date, we have not received official details (regarding state vaccine priorities). We will follow any guidelines that are clearly communicated to us. In the meantime, we intend to move aggressively forward to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible.”
A state committee has been fielding public comments about priority groups and is scheduled to have an official recommendation for the second phase of vaccine priority Thursday, one day before shots are planned for Janesville school employees.
Educators and school staff have been targeted for the state’s second priority phase for weeks, but the group has not received a stamp of approval from the committee.
“We understand that many have different opinions, but we believe it’s best to vaccinate rather than keep life-saving vaccine in the freezer,” Janczak said.
It is unclear whether all of Rock County’s 1A priority group has been vaccinated.
Mercyhealth officials declined to answer questions about the status of the 1A population. County Administrator Josh Smith said last week he did not know how far along the county is in Phase 1A.
The county has formed a vaccine advisory group that will make decisions about vaccine distribution.
Health care providers such as Mercyhealth and SSM Health so far have been tasked with vaccinating health care workers and first responders.
Long-term care workers and residents receive vaccines via a separate federal program that partners with pharmacy providers such as Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy.
Mercyhealth is preparing to vaccinate “our most vulnerable patients based on age,” Janczak said.
The state is expected to include people ages 70 and older in its next priority phase, along with school employees.
Of the Janesville School District’s 1,600 employees, 1,300 plan to receive vaccine doses Friday, said Patrick Gasper, district spokesman.
The remaining 300 have chosen not to get vaccinated yet for various personal reasons. The school district is not requiring workers be vaccinated, but vaccines are highly encouraged, Gasper said.
Schools will be closed Friday to allow staff to get vaccinated. It has yet to be determined whether schools will be closed again when staff members receive their second doses of vaccine in February, Gasper said.
“I understand concerns about dosing and availability” of vaccines, Gasper said. “I think that vaccinating teachers in the long run is a good thing.”
Gasper said vaccinating teachers is a crucial step toward consistent in-person instruction, but it does not mean the district can offer in-person instruction permanently yet.
Schools might need to pivot to online instruction this school year if COVID-19 cases increase among students, Gasper said.
The COVID-19 vaccines have not yet received federal approval for use in children.
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville has not yet made plans to distribute vaccines to school districts, said Erica Mathis, hospital spokeswoman.
“We anticipate additional guidance from DHS (state Department of Health Services) on other priority groups soon. Until then, we ask that community members remain patient,” Mathis said.
Representatives from Milton and Parkview school districts said discussions about vaccines are underway with health care providers, but no dates have been set for distribution.
The Gazette could not reach representatives from the Edgerton and Evansville school districts by press time.