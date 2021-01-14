JANESVILLE
Janesville students will get a day off school Friday, Jan. 22, to allow all school district employees to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, school district officials said Thursday.
“To make it possible to vaccinate more than 1,300 SDJ employees, the SDJ will not hold school" on Friday, Jan. 22, Superintendent Steve Pophal is quoted as saying in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
“We learned today of this opportunity to vaccinate all employees, and we want to give families as much lead time as possible to make arrangements for child care coverage," Pophal said. "We are very grateful to MercyHealth for making this a possibility.”
The release states that the Rock County Public Health Department is allowing the county to begin vaccinating group 1B on the vaccine prioritization list, which includes school district employees.
Teachers will send students home Thursday, Jan. 21, with work they can complete over the long weekend, according to the release.
MercyHealth will give district employees their second dose of vaccine Feb. 12, but the district is still planning how it will educate students that day, according to the release.
"The School District of Janesville appreciates the patience and flexibility families and the community have shown throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency," the release states.
"We understand that accommodating a short notice calendar change can be difficult. The vaccination of SDJ employees, however, will go a long way in our ability to keep our students and school safe as we navigate this COVID-19 pandemic."