JANESVILLE
After managing a larger pool of students interested in virtual learning this year and trying to strike a balance for those who wanted virtual learning but struggled with the ARISE Virtual Academy curriculum, the school district is considering a new educational model for next school year.
Allison Degraaf, the district’s director of learning and innovation, previewed the new “district virtual option” at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Under the plan, students would attend school virtually but would receive live instruction every day. This differs from ARISE’s student-driven format, which relies on recorded and automated content.
With the district virtual option, students would be taught in real time by a teacher at their grade level, though it might not be by a teacher from the student’s brick-and-mortar school. Curriculum would be developed by the district and resemble current grade-level requirements while following district grading policies and schedules.
“So this is an option that we continue to talk with the Department of Public Instruction (about). We continue to consult with the ARISE staff, as well as our building leaders, as we further explore this option for next year,” Degraaf said.
A survey will be sent to parents to gauge interest and see if there would be interest in such an offering. If there is, the district would move to more serious planning and preparation. If not, the district would abandon the idea for next school year, Degraaf said.
The idea arose as the district began planning for next school year, Superintendent Steve Pophal told the board.
Educational options being examined by the district for next year include:
- Traditional face-to-face instruction.
- Virtual school through ARISE.
- A blended model of face-to-face and virtual learning.
- The new virtual district option.
Degraaf said the district hopes to have high school students back in school every day next year as opposed to this year’s A/B schedule, but that depends on the state of the pandemic.
Pophal pointed to ESSER II, the second phase of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which is grant money the district uses to combat education issues related to the pandemic.
The district expects to have spent all $2 million of its ESSER I funds by June but will receive about $7.4 million in ESSER II funding. This money could be used on such items as webcams and other technology to help kick-start the new delivery model.
“In a perfect world, and of course we’re not in a perfect world, and so there’s things we can’t control, but our goal is to have all of our kids who want to have in-person instruction having that instruction five days a week next year and to have class sizes in place that allow for that to happen.”
The district is assuming that students and children will likely not be vaccinated by the beginning of next school year, Pophal said, so the new delivery model could be of interest to families unsure about sending their children to school but not comfortable with ARISE.
Board member Cathy Myers was interested in the idea.
“So that’s yet another option for those people that are still uncomfortable and don’t care for ARISE for whatever reason,” she said.