JANESVILLE
Janesville School Board member Kevin Murray has happy memories of Dale Barry.
Barry was the Janesville School District’s athletic director for more than a decade in the 1970s and ’80s, and the whole community knew who he was, Murray said.
Murray would like to return to those days. Earlier this month, he saw the first sign the district might be going that way. Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner provided the board with a memo about a new position, coordinator of district athletics.
In the memo to Superintendent Steve Pophal dated May 7, Garner wrote that the board had asked him to research and create a proposal for a central athletic director.
Currently, the school district has athletic directors/coordinators at Craig and Parker high schools and at each of the three middle schools. Those positions are part time and each athletic director is also a teacher.
Garner, whose official title is “assistant superintendent of administration and human services,” also carries the title of athletic director for the district.
“Ask anybody in the community. They wouldn’t know who the athletic director is,” Murray said. “Scott Garner is a guy who wears a lot of hats.”
In addition, the athletic directors at the high schools are “awful quiet,” Murray said.
Hiring a central athletic director to raise the profile of athletics wouldn’t be a vanity project, he said.
The structure and camaraderie athletics provides are good for kids and, for some, athletics is the only motivation to apply themselves in the classroom. Coaches also provide more role models for students, Murray said.
“Athletics plays an important part in student achievement and development, so we need somebody to carry the torch,” Murray said.
In addition, athletics drives open enrollment, which is part of the formula for state aid to schools. Students will change schools to play for a certain coach or team, making it important to raise the profile of the district’s athletic programs.
Open enrollment is a state program that allows parents to send their children to the school district of their choice. The parents have to apply to the Department of Public Instruction, but very few transfer requests are turned down.
Finally, athletic directors are charged with oversight of coaches. The athletic directors at both Janesville high schools—Ben McCormick at Craig and Clayton Kreger at Parker—are also head coaches.
Murray wondered who is in charge of assessing their performance as coaches when they are also the athletic directors.
Neither McCormick nor Kreger returned calls seeking comment for this story.
The big question hanging over a proposed new position is how to pay for it. The state of Wisconsin is sure to face budget shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic, and because school funding is such a large part of the state’s overall budget, cuts are expected.
In his memo to the board, Garner said the push to create the central athletics director position would be sidelined until the district knew more about budget cuts.
Murray suggested the new position could be funded by eliminating the middle school athletic director positions. Those teachers would return to classroom duty full time.
At the high school level, teaching duties for both of the athletic directors would increase because some of the work they do as athletic directors would be done by district’s central athletic director, Murray said.
Those changes might translate into enough money for the new post, Murray said.