JANESVILLE

Janesville Superintendent Steve Pophal said Monday that it’s time for the school district to “start properly running our athletic departments.”

He wasn’t talking about coaches or specific sports, but rather long-term planning and management.

The school district’s policy, personnel and curriculum committee Monday approved hiring a full-time “coordinator of athletics, health, physical education and recreation”—a position that somewhat resembles an athletic director.

The position still has to be approved by the school board and make it through this fall’s budget process.

Craig and Parker high schools have part-time athletic directors, as do the three middle schools. This position would not replace those.

Currently, much of the coordinator’s work is done by Scott Garner, assistant superintendent of administrative and human services. But it’s not his specialty, and it’s more of an additional duty rather than part of his job description. That’s something even Garner acknowledged.

Garner and Pophal said most high schools in a district of Janesville’s size have full-time athletic directors.

Athletic directors coordinate a variety of day-to-day tasks such as scheduling games and coordinating practice locations. But they also oversee coaching and physical education staff, do long-term facilities planning, deal with code issues, manage angry parents, hire coaches, and work with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, among other tasks.

The coordinator’s job description has 35 “essential duties” that range from developing goals tied to the district’s mission to approving officials for home athletic events.

The job would not officially be a director position, so the coordinator would be paid $75,000 to $90,000, Garner said.

The job description requires a master’s degree in education, administration, physical education or a related field. Also required is a master’s degree in educational administration, and the coordinator must be certified by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as a principal or a district administrator.