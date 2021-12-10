JANESVILLE
The Janesville School District held its annual recognition ceremony for teacher, staff and administrator of the year for the 2020-21 school year at the Janesville Armory Thursday night.
The event included many memorable moments including both heartwarming and humorous speeches given throughout the night.
Teachers of the Year
Katie Clarquist
Katie Clarquist started at Franklin Middle School in 2005 as a special education teacher after working for seven years at a different school district. During the 2012-13 school year she began working on her masters in school counseling. She applied for the position of student services specialist in fall 2013, and after she was hired she began splitting her time between Jackson, Van Buren and Wilson elementary schools.
Kurt Kreuger, principal at Franklin Middle School, presented Clarquist with her award.
“If you were to walk through our student services area you would notice and feel the impact that she has on everyone fortunate enough to work alongside her,” Krueger said.
Clarquist spoke about how honored she was to be recognized with this award, though she admits she does not take compliments well.
“This is very much like torture to not only be in the spotlight, but also have to deliver this speech,” Clarquist said, which earned some audience laughter.
Clarquist thanked her colleagues at Franklin who she calls her “dream team” and also thanked her husband and children, Amanda and Gavin, for their support.
Stacy Glowacki
Stacy Glowacki has been in the Janesville School District for 26 years and has spent all of those years at Washington Elementary. She taught second grade for 22 years and the past four years she has taught kindergarten. Glowacki has been nominated twice by Washington’s Parent-Teacher Association for Washington PTA Teacher of the Year.
Matt Peerenboom, principal at Washington, gave Glowacki her award. Peerenboom shared an email he received from a parent about Glowacki and her impact.
“I just want to say how amazing Mrs. Glowacki is, as a teacher and as a person,” Peerenboom read. “She genuinely cares for her students in and out of the classroom. She’s made my son feel on fire. She shows him every day the characteristics of how to be a kind person and most importantly, she instills the passion and drive for learning that goes beyond the classroom.”
In Glowacki’s speech, she spoke at length about being from a family of educators and being inspired by her grandmother, who taught kindergarten. She also thanked her husband for his work ethic and also giving her great advice, that she does not follow.
“For 26 years, he would tell me to do your job and come home and I didn’t do that,” Glowacki said. “He also was so supportive of the 22 years I brought totes and activities that I now store in our basements. I appreciate that.”
Shelly Kress
Shelly Kress started as the innovation specialist for both Harrison and Kennedy elementary schools in fall 2014. She became a full-time innovation specialist at Kennedy in 2019.
Jennifer Fanning, Kennedy Elementary principal, presented Kress with her award.
Kress thanked all who nominated her for the award and the kindness the community has shown her. She specifically thanked her colleagues who helped her with the transition from middle school to elementary school.
“I want you to know that I do recognize I am receiving this award because of many of you,” Kress said. “I thank you and I truly accept this alongside all of you.”
Emergent Teachers of the Year
Emily Riesterer
Emily Riesterer’s career at the Janesville School District started in spring 2019 as the first-grade long-term substitute at Jackson Elementary. Since 2019, she has been a third-grade teacher at Jackson. Kristen Moisson, principal at Jackson Elementary School, presented Riester with her award.
Moisson described how Riesterer is known for greeting her students with, “Good morning, sunshine,” every morning.
“Your leadership and caring heart has helped foster a work environment that I and many others excel in,” Riesterer said to Moisson during her speech.
In her speech, Riester detailed how she has always wanted to be an elementary school teacher since she was a young child. She even remembers having an alphabetical library checkout system that she would “play pretend” with. She also thanked her family for encouraging her to follow her heart from a young age and being her support system.
Zach Pratt
Dr. Zach Pratt has been a science teacher at Parker High School since 2018 and teaches AP biology, biology and microbiology.
Chris Laue, principal at Parker High School presented Pratt with his award. During his speech, Pratt said his path to Parker was not a traditional one. Before he taught high school, Pratt was a college professor.
“As a college professor you never have to call a single parent. It is my least favorite thing to do as a teacher, Pratt said. “The skills that we value most in college are the same skills we should be teaching our students in high school.”
Pratt also welcomes surprises and impromptu discussion that he says inspire authentic learning. He gave an example.
“Today, Patrick (Gasper, public information officer) came in today to take my picture with The Gazette and we were talking about testosterone,” Pratt said with a laugh. “Tomorrow you may see something in the paper about testosterone, so just know we were having a really important discussion about why birds mate.”
Pratt ended his speech by thanking his wife, who he said pushes him, listens to him and has ultimately taught him how to be compassionate.
Staff of the Year Jamie Brown
Tina Johnson, the district’s director of benefits administration and wellness, presented Jamie Brown, benefits specialist, with her award. Johnson read a few staff letters to describe the effect Brown has had on the staff who she has helped.
“I literally need to thank Jamie for saving my life,” Johnson read. “She answered an email right away by calling me and gave me a glimmer of hope that I so desperately needed. I made it through that day because she called me back and was there for me the rest of the afternoon.”
Teresa Dubanowich
Stacy Petersen, Roosevelt Elementary principal, presented Teresa Dubanowich with her award. Petersen describes Dubanowich’s journey at the Janesville School District as full circle.
“Teresa is not only a superb administrative assistant at Roosevelt School,” Petersen said. “She serves our students, staff, parents and community members and she’s done this since August 2014.”
Dubanowich was actually a student at Roosevelt from kindergarten through sixth grade. She then went to Marshall Middle School and graduated from Craig High School. Dubanowich thanked Petersen for nominating her and the selection committee for choosing her.
“We are a well-tuned machine at Roosevelt with our unique parts that all work together to create the best learning and working environment for all staff and students,” Dubanowich said.
Carly Sihabouth
Carly Sihabouth works as the administrative assistant to the director of pupil services in special education, Kim Peerenboom. Peerenboom presented Sihabouth with her award.
Sihabouth is a Parker High graduate who worked as a special education paraprofessional at Madison and Kennedy elementary schools. She also served as a special education clerk in the District Office of Special Education.
When giving her speech, Sihabouth took time to shout-out some of the other award recipients including “her son’s favorite teacher,” Dr. Pratt and Thea Murphy, her favorite special education coordinator. She thanked her colleagues who she says feel like family and her actual family for being her biggest cheerleaders.
Administrators of the Year Thea Murphy
Thea Murphy serves as the coordinator of special education for the district and has been with the district for nine years.
“She’s a natural professional and a lifelong learner that everyone thoroughly enjoys working with every single day. I know she will continue to do amazing things,” Kim Peerenboom said while presenting Murphy with her award.
Sally Pope
Sally Pope has been in the Janesville School District since 1998 when she was hired as a school counselor for Monroe and Lincoln elementary schools. She was assigned to Monroe full-time after three years. Pope was the counselor at Monroe until 2011 when she went to Marshall Middle School. She returned to Monroe in 2013 as principal.
Allison Degraaf, director of learning and innovation, presented Pope with her award. She spoke about how Pope stepped into the role of principal at a difficult time at Monroe.
“Sally had to lead the staff through some unimaginable and life changing events,” Degraaf said. “During COVID-19, there were so many unknowns and unprecedented times. She created at theme at Monroe that said, ‘Brave over perfect.’”
During her speech, Pope thanked her family including her older brother Scott, 92-year old father, husband and daughter Kenley. Her daughter was only eight months old when she was given the opportunity to lead Monroe school. Kenley is now in fourth grade.
She ended her speech by thanking the staff at Monroe.
“Thank you all for choosing Monroe Elementary to share your talents with and thank you for trusting me enough to lead you with love, trust, respect and gratitude.
Closing
Superintendent Steve Pophal ended the ceremony by recognizing four employees who have completed 30 years of service for the district.
These individuals are Allison Degraaf from the Education Services Center, Susan Shotliff from Roosevelt Elementary, Jill Converse from Marshall Middle School and Margaret Gray from Washington Elementary.